The Iconic Chain That Coined The Term 'Boneless' Wings
When it comes to food, we all have our favorites that we gravitate towards to find comfort and satisfaction. For me, it's not a French fry, juicy cheeseburger, or giant bowl of ice cream — it's the beloved chicken wing. From the crispy skin and spicy sauce to the juicy meat inside, there's a lot to love and so many delicious flavors to choose from. Whether you're eating at a Super Bowl party, a random get-together, or an Applebee's in a small midwestern town (my chicken wing venue of choice when I was growing up) chances are, they will be on the table.
Chicken wings are so popular that it makes sense that someone came up with a different variation. But why call them boneless wings when they're merely a glorified chicken nugget? We might never know, but we can thank U.S. restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings for the term and dish that has become incredibly popular throughout the years. In fact, the National Chicken Council (yes, that's actually a thing) has recognized Buffalo Wild Wings as the mastermind behind the idea, so it's very official.
The history behind the name
Chicken wings have been an offering at restaurants since the mid-1800s. Ever since, new ways to cook and flavor them have emerged to cater to different preferences. Over a century has passed since the first batch was made in Buffalo, New York, but when it comes to boneless wings, they really haven't been around for that long comparatively. Buffalo Wild Wings was founded in 1982, and boneless wings were created in 2003.
So, why did Buffalo Wild Wings decide to start selling drums, flats, and boneless wings? It seems to have been a response to rising prices for bone-in chicken wings. Buffalo Wild Wings' alternative of little bite-sized pieces of breaded chicken with their famous sauce selections obviously hit the right chord for customers — true fans will know that they are made with chicken breast rather than a deboned chicken wing. Since then, other restaurants have monetized the idea, providing a lot of variety for those of us who like to eat our wings and blue cheese dressing using a fork instead of our hands.