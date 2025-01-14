The Iconic Chain That Coined The Term 'Boneless' Wings

When it comes to food, we all have our favorites that we gravitate towards to find comfort and satisfaction. For me, it's not a French fry, juicy cheeseburger, or giant bowl of ice cream — it's the beloved chicken wing. From the crispy skin and spicy sauce to the juicy meat inside, there's a lot to love and so many delicious flavors to choose from. Whether you're eating at a Super Bowl party, a random get-together, or an Applebee's in a small midwestern town (my chicken wing venue of choice when I was growing up) chances are, they will be on the table.

Chicken wings are so popular that it makes sense that someone came up with a different variation. But why call them boneless wings when they're merely a glorified chicken nugget? We might never know, but we can thank U.S. restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings for the term and dish that has become incredibly popular throughout the years. In fact, the National Chicken Council (yes, that's actually a thing) has recognized Buffalo Wild Wings as the mastermind behind the idea, so it's very official.