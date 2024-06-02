Our Beloved Chicken Wings Were Once Considered Trash

From national chicken wing eating competitions to fast food chains racing to add wings to their menus, chicken wings are a well-established American dish. But before these poultry delicacies were fried and enjoyed on game days, they were once considered discardable leftovers.

Nowadays, the popularity of chicken wings is undeniable. The National Chicken Council projected that Americans would eat 1.45 billion wings while watching the Super Bowl in 2024. Meanwhile, Popeyes' addition of wings to its menu led to major success for the brand, increasing the chain's digital and delivery sales.

However, it wasn't until the 1960s that chicken wings as we most often recognize them — deep fried and sauced up — were first served in Buffalo, New York. Prior to the debut of Buffalo wings as we know them, chicken wings were mostly used for making soup stock or otherwise thrown out. Who is responsible for the creation of Buffalo wings (and thus, the popularization of chicken wings as a dish more broadly) is still debated today.

