Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces, Ranked

Allow me to start off by saying how honored I am to sample every wing sauce Buffalo Wild Wings has to offer. As a Buckeye myself, I take pride in the fact that Buffalo Wild Wings indeed originated in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio. I've always had a "B-Dubs" within walking distance, so I practically grew up on the stuff. Even so, being the creature of habit that I am, I never ventured too far outside of my comfort zone when it came to wing sauces. Despite countless visits to Buffalo Wild Wings, I had yet to sample the full gamut of what the franchise had to offer — until now.

In the upcoming post, I'm taking you on a fun and flavorful journey as I taste every Buffalo Wild Wings sauce available at the time of publication. From meek and mild to hot and wild, I'm dishing the details and ranking each sauce from worst to best. Get your wet naps ready — this review's a finger-lickin' good time.