What To Do With Leftover Buffalo Sauce From Wing Night
So you've bought your chicken wings and hot sauce (or made your own from scratch, you fancy devil you) and had yourself a wing night. Whether you whip up a small town's worth of wings to share with friends or just feast like a king all on your own, the time will eventually come when you grow weary of even the tastiest wings -– or maybe you just reach the end of the bucket at long last. Now you're wingless, but chances are high that you still have leftover Buffalo sauce. You can always save it for Wing Night 2: Return of the Wings, but here are some other suggestions for that leftover Buffalo sauce that you may want to ponder before sequestering the remains away for some nebulous future date.
Despite being unanimous with chicken wings, Buffalo sauce is just a form of hot sauce, so you can theoretically use it anywhere you'd use Tabasco, Cholula and other, similar vinegar-forward sauces. Add a dash to your scrambled eggs or omelet, put some in your favorite wraps, pour a smidge onto a breakfast sandwich or dunk some sausage patties in. And if you want to get a little more creative? I still got you.
Getting a little fancier with the Buffalo sauce recipes
You can use Buffalo sauce as an ingredient for countless recipes. The salt, tang and heat of Buffalo sauce makes it a perfect accompaniment for anything heavy, rich, cheesy or meaty–especially pork and chicken dishes, which is why it works so well with chicken wings to begin with. Take this Buffalo chicken dip, for example. It turns the classic chicken and Buffalo sauce combo from one finger food into another, making it scoopable and shareable in a way original wings just can't be. This recipe calls for Frank's Red Hot Sauce, but you can substitute any Buffalo sauce and the end result will still be divine.
If you're feeling like snacking on something a little lighter, Buffalo sauce still hits the mark. Try these Buffalo wing inspired cucumber bites for all of the flavor with less of the heavy grease. Bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and cauliflower also serve as perfect vehicles for Buffalo sauce. You can even mix your leftover sauce into hummus, tzatziki or other hearty dips and dunk your veggies in that. Having a tasty dip is one of the best ways of getting more veg into your diet in the first place, so kill two birds with one stone and give that leftover Buffalo sauce some extra mileage and new life.