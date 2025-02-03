What To Do With Leftover Buffalo Sauce From Wing Night

So you've bought your chicken wings and hot sauce (or made your own from scratch, you fancy devil you) and had yourself a wing night. Whether you whip up a small town's worth of wings to share with friends or just feast like a king all on your own, the time will eventually come when you grow weary of even the tastiest wings -– or maybe you just reach the end of the bucket at long last. Now you're wingless, but chances are high that you still have leftover Buffalo sauce. You can always save it for Wing Night 2: Return of the Wings, but here are some other suggestions for that leftover Buffalo sauce that you may want to ponder before sequestering the remains away for some nebulous future date.

Despite being unanimous with chicken wings, Buffalo sauce is just a form of hot sauce, so you can theoretically use it anywhere you'd use Tabasco, Cholula and other, similar vinegar-forward sauces. Add a dash to your scrambled eggs or omelet, put some in your favorite wraps, pour a smidge onto a breakfast sandwich or dunk some sausage patties in. And if you want to get a little more creative? I still got you.