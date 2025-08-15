12 Chain Restaurant Starters That Desperately Need A Refresh

It's time for a bit of straight talking. There are some chain restaurants out there that are just not cutting it anymore. We would go so far as to say they have been coasting on their reputation and clinging to old, tired menu items.

Take appetizers, for example. These starters are the opening act to a restaurant's menu — the tease show before the main event. But for the most part, chain restaurant appetizers remain uninspired and repetitive. The same cliched presentation, the same limp garnishes, the same predictable tastes and flavors. We know these dishes can do so much better. And more importantly, we can demand better choices.

We get that many of the items on the list evoke a heavy dose of nostalgia. And there's no shame at all in ordering your favorite comfort food. Treat this as more of a friendly nudge to chain restaurants to get with the times. As diners, we are bored with the same old lineup, and all we ask for is a long-overdue upgrade. So settle in and take a closer look with us at the starters we've seen and tasted countless times before, and how they could be healthier, tastier, and way more worth the order.