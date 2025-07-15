Review: KFC's New Fried Pickles Prove The Fast Food Pickle Trend Isn't Always A Winner

Pickles are awesome. Fried foods are even more awesome. When the two come together in the super salty and savory union that is fried pickles, the mouth sometimes can't even handle this much of a great thing. However, most fast food chains treat fried pickles as a novelty item, and one would actually be hard-pressed to find a single fast food chain that permanently keeps it on its menu. Well, in the summer of 2025, KFC is leaning on its expertise in all things "fried" and applying it to the pickles normally found dressing its chicken sandwiches.

Wait, KFC launched as a franchise in 1952, and now, 73 years later, it's finally frying up pickles?? I feel like this should have happened by 1953. Well, they were apparently the first national chain to come to market with the idea of pickle-flavored fried chicken, so that counts for something, right? Well, after watching sister company Burger King drop some super awesome pickle fries last fall, and rival Popeyes chip in its own delicious version, KFC is finally giving it the old fried college try.

So, are KFC's Fried Pickles the greatest side item we've all been waiting for, or should we slow our horses and hold off renaming the chain KFP? The Takeout took out a giant box of them and gave them a thorough once, twice, and thrice over to see where the truth lies. Now all can be told in this chew and review. Ready?