The Unexpected Bun Swap For Tiny Burger Sliders

Burger sliders are not to be trusted. Sure, they look all delicious and cute and dainty, but before you know it, one two-bite slider has turned into multiple and you're starting to get dizzy as the sweat dots your brow. What had originally looked like not enough meat and bread to fill you has turned into too much, and now you've got a stomach ache at the barbecue.

Next time, go even smaller. Bring your own little burger sliders — with deviled eggs as buns. Yes, you read that correctly. The very best dish at the family gathering (we said what we said) can be used as two soft bread alternatives — we see you, keto followers — with all the toppings you typically enjoy on your burgers mashed up and cradling a super-small meat patty.

Those toppings, in case you were wondering, include relish (if you use it in the yolk mix, which you should), mayo, mustard, and yes — even the egg itself. Because if you haven't topped a burger with a fried egg yet, you're missing out. These elements combine with a few other deviled egg ingredients (though none of which are as decadent as Ina Garten's or Dorie Greenspan's) to give you the niftiest little bite. And they're so small, you could surely eat a handful before you're filled up.