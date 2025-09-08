13 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At Red Lobster

The first Red Lobster opened its doors in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida. The restaurant set out to serve wallet-friendly fish and shellfish at a time when many still considered seafood a special-occasion splurge. The business expanded rapidly after it was purchased by General Mills in 1970. However, this momentum wasn't destined to continue forever. Decades later, the chain found itself struggling — a result of mismanagement, growing competition, and reduced customer traffic. Despite closing dozens of restaurants and filing for bankruptcy in 2024, Red Lobster is holding on. Against the odds, the chain still boasts more than 550 locations across the U.S., many of them in Texas and Florida.

Just like other major chain restaurants, Red Lobster can take a little time to figure out. As such, a few insider tips can make a visit smoother, particularly for newbies. From making reservations to what menu items are actually worth ordering, many may be surprised that a little insider knowledge can mean the difference between an amazing dining experience and a mediocre one. With this in mind, here is what everybody — including first-time guests — should know before digging into Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.