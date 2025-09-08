13 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At Red Lobster
The first Red Lobster opened its doors in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida. The restaurant set out to serve wallet-friendly fish and shellfish at a time when many still considered seafood a special-occasion splurge. The business expanded rapidly after it was purchased by General Mills in 1970. However, this momentum wasn't destined to continue forever. Decades later, the chain found itself struggling — a result of mismanagement, growing competition, and reduced customer traffic. Despite closing dozens of restaurants and filing for bankruptcy in 2024, Red Lobster is holding on. Against the odds, the chain still boasts more than 550 locations across the U.S., many of them in Texas and Florida.
Just like other major chain restaurants, Red Lobster can take a little time to figure out. As such, a few insider tips can make a visit smoother, particularly for newbies. From making reservations to what menu items are actually worth ordering, many may be surprised that a little insider knowledge can mean the difference between an amazing dining experience and a mediocre one. With this in mind, here is what everybody — including first-time guests — should know before digging into Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Not all Red Lobster locations accept reservations
Few things are more disappointing than arriving at a restaurant hungry only to be turned away because there are no available tables. This is precisely why taking the time to book ahead is so important. Unfortunately, not all restaurants accept reservations, with some Red Lobster locations falling into this category. The best way of checking whether a specific Red Lobster restaurant takes bookings is by consulting the chain's website or application. If a restaurant doesn't offer online reservations, it likely operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Red Lobster also offers a "Seating Alert Text Program" which lets guests join a waitlist by providing their mobile number. They are then alerted via SMS once their table is ready. The waitlist system has received mixed reviews from diners. One satisfied Yelp reviewer said that the wait time wasn't too bad after joining the system. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a fellow Yelp user complained about their experience, saying, "We added our name to the 20 min wait list at 8:30pm on a Wednesday night. Here it is 9:20pm, and still no text saying they're ready."
The restaurant can get noisy
Boasting dark wooden paneling and furniture, comfy booth seating, and somewhat-kitschy nautical decor, Red Lobster is best described as casual and unpretentious. The chain is also family-friendly, even featuring a dedicated menu for young diners. However, while this lively atmosphere may be fitting for large groups and birthday celebrations, it may be a little too rowdy for romantic dinners or one-on-one conversations.
Since a bustling, high-energy atmosphere is a part of Red Lobster's overall identity, it's not uncommon to find online reviewers complaining about the restaurant's noise level. A case in point is one Reddit contributor who describes the restaurant as, "[an] environment that tried to pass itself off as a fancier restaurant while blasting modern pop music so loud that my wife and I couldn't comfortably converse." Similarly, a TripAdvisor reviewer complains, "We were seated near [the] kitchen and the noise of [the cooks] and wait staff was horrible."
The Cheddar Bay Biscuits are unlimited ... probably
For many guests, no visit to Red Lobster is complete without kicking off a meal with the chain's house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The biscuits used to be unlimited for dine-in guests, but the company's policy is now a little less clear. While a Red Lobster Facebook post from March 2025 states, "Lucky for everyone, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are always endless," this isn't reflected in the chain's menu.
According to Red Lobster's website menu, each entrée comes with two Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Interestingly, it has been suggested that this only reflects the chain's online ordering policy, rather than a limit on how many biscuits are served in-house. Patrons can also order either a dozen or half a dozen of the moreish treats to take home. In addition, you can buy Red Lobster Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits and Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix for those who would rather make their own version of the starter.
Whether it's just two biscuits or an endless batch fresh out of the oven, diners can spruce up the warm, cheesy rolls with one of Red Lobster's condiments. One TikTok user is partial to dipping the biscuits in the chain's piña colada sauce. Meanwhile, another TikToker recommends spreading some of the raspberry sauce that normally comes on the restaurant's cheesecake on the crispy savory biscuits.
There's a lot more to the restaurant's seafood menu than just lobster
Despite its evocative name, Red Lobster's status as a casual dining seafood chain is built on variety. Aside from its lobster dishes, the chain serves plenty of other seafood, including crabs, calamari, and shrimp. Red Lobster also offers three fish dishes — Atlantic Salmon, Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder, and Fish and Chips featuring beer-battered cod.
Shrimp plays an important role in Red Lobster's menu. In fact, the chain serves the shellfish in a plethora of ways. The restaurant's starters include popcorn shrimp, shrimp cocktail, coconut shrimp, and crispy dragon shrimp. There are also plenty of shrimp-based entrées, including grilled shrimp skewers and lobster and shrimp linguine.
Crab also makes a big splash on Red Lobster's menu. Aside from serving crab per pound, the chain also offers options such as Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab-Topped Asparagus, and Crab-Topped Mashed Potatoes. Last but not least, squid enthusiasts can opt for either the restaurant's Hand-Breaded Calamari or the Crispy Dragon Calamari, which comes tossed in a sweet and mildly spicy sauce.
Red Lobster promotes its seafood as sustainable, although some disagree
Red Lobster proudly proclaims on its website that its seafood is "Traceable. Sustainable. Responsible." The chain claims that its fish and shellfish are 100% traceable to trusted sources because it only works with partners who follow best practices. Red Lobster also says that it only partners with suppliers that comply with regulations on catch quotas and human rights. In 1997, to cement its commitment to sustainability, Red Lobster helped launch the Global Aquaculture Alliance, today known as Global Seafood Alliance, and played a role in setting up standards for responsible aquaculture.
Despite Red Lobster's assurances, critics argue that the company's claims don't always reflect the realities of global seafood supply chains, where sustainability and labor practices can be difficult to monitor. In 2021, a group of California consumers filed a class-action lawsuit against Red Lobster, accusing the company of deceptively marketing its lobster and shrimp as sustainable. More specifically, the lawsuit alleged that the chain sourced its Maine lobster from suppliers whose practices posed serious risks to the endangered North Atlantic right whale. It also claimed that Red Lobster obtained shrimp from suppliers in Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and China that used inhumane farming methods. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2024 following Red Lobster's bankruptcy filing, leaving us with oh-so many unanswered questions.
The endless shrimp promo is now a thing of the past
It's hard to deny that shrimp ranks among the top menu items at seafood restaurants. Banking on this love for the shellfish, Red Lobster used to offer regular limited-time offers that let diners feast on the crustaceans for one flat price. In 2023, the restaurant added unlimited shrimp to its permanent menu. This move was partly influenced by Thai Union, a Bangkok-based canned seafood company that became one of the chain's major shareholders and saw the deal as a convenient outlet for its shrimp.
In an unexpected turn of events, the endless shrimp promo almost sank Red Lobster financially. The deal quickly became too popular, with the increased foot traffic not making up for the thin margins. The promotion ended up costing the company around $11 million, contributing to the chain's bankruptcy filing. In a recent interview with "Good Morning America," Red Lobster's CEO, Damola Adamolekun, addressed the failed promo, saying, "We don't have any plans to bring it back. [...] We listen intently to customer comments [...] We try to react really quickly to deliver people what they want."
Adults might get away with ordering from the children's menu
Being a family-friendly restaurant, it's only fitting that Red Lobster offers a special menu for children. The selection features smaller portions at lower prices, including options such as grilled chicken, popcorn shrimp, classic macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, grilled shrimp, and fried fish. All dishes from the children's menu come with a choice of side. While the menu is officially only available for diners under 12 years of age, adults who prefer lighter portions may also be able to order from it at some locations.
Red Lobster's policies can vary from restaurant to restaurant, but one server says that they are happy to serve the children's meals to adults. "As a server I don't enforce the age limit for the kids menu because my mom sometimes has to eat from it. It really just depends on your server," they posted on Reddit. However, it's important to keep in mind that diners looking for value may be disappointed with the size of the children's portion, as highlighted by jessieitaly, a TikTok user who got the $7.99 children's menu deal that included five shrimp. "I can't stop laughing because [...] they gave me not even a spoonful of rice and then a drink, which is tiny," she said.
Get messy with Red Lobster's customizable seafood boils
With Red Lobster officially out of bankruptcy, the chain began revamping its image in 2025 to bring back customers, including younger diners. One of the ways Red Lobster has been reinventing itself has been through new menu options like the customizable seafood boils. Red Lobster's CEO, Damola Adamolekun, spoke about the concept on "Good Morning America," saying, "What I love about them, not only are they delicious, [... They are] a lot of fun. It's an experience, the bag comes out, the waiter shakes it in front of the table, they open it out, the steam, the flavor all comes out, so people are having fun as an experience, which is an important differentiator to get people back into the restaurants."
Red Lobster offers two types of seafood boils. The Sailor's Seafood Boil comes with shrimp, smoked sausage, corn, and red potatoes. Meanwhile, the Mariner's Seafood Boil features Maine lobster tail, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes. Both boils can be customized with roasted garlic butter, Old Bay and parmesan, or Cajun butter. Guests can also request that the boils be prepared spicy or extra spicy.
Red Lobster offers daily specials and a Happy Hour menu
Seafood enthusiasts with an eye for value will be pleased to know that Red Lobster offers plenty of deals, including weekday meal promotions and special Happy Hour prices. While this may vary by location, many restaurants have rolled out a special Monday to Friday meal deal, making visits a little easier on the wallet. For instance, diners can enjoy the Lobster & Shrimp Scampi special on Mondays for around $20, Snow Crab Legs on Tuesdays for around $25, and Fish & Chips for approximately $16 on Fridays.
Guests who don't mind grabbing a drink and a bite between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays can take advantage of Red Lobster's Happy Hour. Available at select locations, the promo offers $5 drinks, including cocktails like Long Island Iced Tea and Classic Margarita, as well as select wines and beers. To ensure that tipplers don't go hungry, the chain also offers $2 off some appetizers, including Lobster Flatbread, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Queso, Lobster Dip, and Mozzarella Cheesesticks.
Turn the lobster bisque into a dipping sauce
Featured on the menu alongside the New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque is a creamy concoction usually made with lobster meat and stock, sherry or brandy, white wine, and a touch of cream. At Red Lobster, the decadent soup is served with oyster crackers in either 6-ounce cups or 12-ounce bowls. While flavorful lobster bisque makes a great starter, side dish, or even a stand-alone meal, it can also double as something a little more unexpected: a dipping sauce.
TikToker thekoreanmama has shared a completely new perspective on Red Lobster's lobster bisque. Giving the dish a 9.2 out of 10, the TikToker dips her lobster pizza slices in the soup, elevating the entire experience to 9.3 out of 10. And her followers seemed impressed, with one contributor adding that she loves dunking the chain's Cheddar Bay Biscuits in its Lobster Bisque. However, why stop there — the chain offers plenty of other items ready for your dipping pleasure like Roasted Asparagus, Chesapeake Fries, and Seasoned Broccoli.
Red Lobster offers catering services and group dining menus
We all know how tricky it can be to put together a spread that caters to a range of tastes and dietary preferences. From vegetarians and vegans to meat lovers, keeping every guest happy can be a tall order. This is where Red Lobster can help with its catering services. The chain offers event dining solutions through its partner ezCater. Diners can order the entire culinary experience online by selecting from a range of full meals for 15 diners, boxed lunches, party platters, and family-style meals. Guests can also order oversized desserts, plus half-gallon bottles of soft drinks and tea.
Red Lobster also offers special chef-curated menus for groups of more than 12 guests who choose to dine in. The "Shell-Ebrate with Group Dining" experience offers five different set menu alternatives that include a salad, an entrée, a dessert, and a beverage for a set price. From the Classic Menu to the Family-Style Ultimate Feast Menu, guests can select from a tiered range of packages that suit their specific needs.
Keep an eye out for Red Lobster's Lobsterfest
Red Lobster's Lobsterfest began as a Valentine's Day promo in 1984. Over the years, the chain continued the celebration, marking the occasion by offering diners additional lobster dishes. Danielle Connor, SVP of Menu Strategy & Development, explained the thinking behind the event in 2016, saying, "Whether guests are looking to try different types of lobster — Maine, rock or langostino — or want to enjoy a new preparation, like a Maine lobster tail topped with lobster mac and cheese, there is a dish for everyone to enjoy" (via PR Newswire).
It has taken some time, but Red Lobster's Lobsterfest has gradually evolved into something more than just a food promo — it has become a part of the chain's identity. For instance, Red Lobster marked its rebound from bankruptcy with a "GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time" Lobsterfest from February 11 to April 20, 2025. To celebrate the event, Red Lobster rolled out around 10 new lobster dishes, including a lobster plate combo endorsed by NBA star Blake Griffin. While Red Lobster hasn't released information about the next Lobsterfest, diners should watch the chain's website and social media for the latest news.
Red Lobster offers a reward program
Everybody likes it when their loyalty is rewarded, even if it's just for returning to the same restaurant. This is where reward programs can play a big role, making patrons not only feel valued but also saving them money. Red Lobster makes sure that its regulars are looked after with the "My Red Lobster Rewards" program. After downloading the chain's My Red Lobster Rewards App, members can start earning one point for every $1 spent at the restaurant. Once they accumulate 125 points, diners become eligible for a free reward, which changes monthly.
The "My Red Lobster Rewards" has three tiers — Red eClub for those who have recently joined, Gold Member for diners who complete their profile, and Platinum Member for those who have earned more than 300 points a year. The higher the guests' membership level, the more benefits they can enjoy. These include a free birthday reward, early access to menu items, and 10% off their meal.