For The Best Grilled Shrimp, Don't Skip This Step
Juicy shrimp, cooked to a crisp char on the grill, is a light and flavorful alternative to barbecue regulars like burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and ribs. Grilling shrimp can be quick and easy, especially when helped along by a few steps that avoid potential pitfalls. One of the most important to follow is skewering the crustaceans before putting them over the fire. Cookbook author and gourmet tour guide Roberta Muir spoke to The Takeout about how this step can help you grill the best shrimp.
"Skewering shrimp makes them easier to manage as the skewer provides a handle to turn them and move them on and off the grill," she tells us. It also avoids one of the risks of tossing shrimp right on the grill: "You can cook shrimp without skewering them — but beware of throwing too many on the grill together without spreading them out as this may cause the heat of the grill to drop and the shrimp will stew instead of grill," explains Muir. Additionally, you won't have to worry about shrimp falling through the grill grates with this method.
As for the type of skewer, Muir has her preference. "Metal skewers will heat up and become too hot to handle, so I use bamboo skewers that have been soaked in cold water for 30 minutes (so they don't catch fire)," she says. Putting the skewers in the freezer as well is also a brilliant trick to prevent them from burning. And be sure to pat the shrimp with a paper towel before skewering, since they need to be dry first to make the juiciest grilled shrimp.
How to skewer shrimp
Once you've chosen the right skewer, there are several more tips to consider before adding your shrimp to the grill. There are several ways to skewer the shrimp: One way is to poke through the top by bending the shrimp and skewering above the tail so they're in a "C" shape, while another involves straightening the shrimp and pushing through the tops of several in a row with one skewer, then piercing them near the tail with a second. Keeping the shrimp close together on the skewer will promote juiciness and make them less likely to overcook before the outside is crispy. However, they'll develop more char if they're a bit farther apart.
Also, go with larger shrimp when grilling. Don't buy shrimp smaller than the large size, which is 16 to 20 per pound, though meatier, extra large shrimp (13 to 15 per pound) and jumbo (10-12) are even better. You can leave the shells on to hold in more moisture, or remove them for better grill mark sear. Taking off the shells will also help the shrimp pick up the flavors if you're marinating them (try a yogurt marinade to make them super tender). Either way, remove the unappealingly gritty dark vein along their backs.
Brush the skewered shrimp with oil and seasonings or marinade, and then heat the grill to medium-high. Place the shrimp skewers on grates brushed clean and oiled to prevent sticking. Grill about three to four minutes on each side until the shrimp are opaque and firm with a little bounce. Keep a close eye so they don't overcook, and pull them off as soon as they're done.