For The Best Grilled Shrimp, Don't Skip This Step

Juicy shrimp, cooked to a crisp char on the grill, is a light and flavorful alternative to barbecue regulars like burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and ribs. Grilling shrimp can be quick and easy, especially when helped along by a few steps that avoid potential pitfalls. One of the most important to follow is skewering the crustaceans before putting them over the fire. Cookbook author and gourmet tour guide Roberta Muir spoke to The Takeout about how this step can help you grill the best shrimp.

"Skewering shrimp makes them easier to manage as the skewer provides a handle to turn them and move them on and off the grill," she tells us. It also avoids one of the risks of tossing shrimp right on the grill: "You can cook shrimp without skewering them — but beware of throwing too many on the grill together without spreading them out as this may cause the heat of the grill to drop and the shrimp will stew instead of grill," explains Muir. Additionally, you won't have to worry about shrimp falling through the grill grates with this method.

As for the type of skewer, Muir has her preference. "Metal skewers will heat up and become too hot to handle, so I use bamboo skewers that have been soaked in cold water for 30 minutes (so they don't catch fire)," she says. Putting the skewers in the freezer as well is also a brilliant trick to prevent them from burning. And be sure to pat the shrimp with a paper towel before skewering, since they need to be dry first to make the juiciest grilled shrimp.