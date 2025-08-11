16 Best And Worst Menu Items At Ruth's Chris, According To Reviews

Ruth's Chris traces its beginnings to 1965, when single mother, Ruth Fertel, mortgaged her home to invest in Chris Steak House in New Orleans. After a fire destroyed the restaurant in 1976, Fertel was forced to relocate. Since contractual obligations prevented her from using the restaurant's original name, she got creative and renamed it Ruth's Chris Steak House. Over the decades, the Ruth's Chris brand grew into one of the biggest names in the steakhouse business before being acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2023. Today, Ruth's Chris boasts over 130 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 20 international locations.

While Ruth's Chris is famous for sizzling steaks served on 500-degrees Fahrenheit plates, there is much more to the restaurant's menu than prime cuts of beef. The chain's menu also showcases a wide range of seafood dishes, as well as chicken, lamb, and pork. This variety appeals to a broad range of diners who may not be in the mood for red meat. That said, while the variety is impressive, not all dishes hit the mark, as demonstrated by customer feedback.

Ready to find out more about what to order — and not to order — at Ruth's Chris? We are here to steer you in the right direction!