16 Best And Worst Menu Items At Ruth's Chris, According To Reviews
Ruth's Chris traces its beginnings to 1965, when single mother, Ruth Fertel, mortgaged her home to invest in Chris Steak House in New Orleans. After a fire destroyed the restaurant in 1976, Fertel was forced to relocate. Since contractual obligations prevented her from using the restaurant's original name, she got creative and renamed it Ruth's Chris Steak House. Over the decades, the Ruth's Chris brand grew into one of the biggest names in the steakhouse business before being acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2023. Today, Ruth's Chris boasts over 130 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 20 international locations.
While Ruth's Chris is famous for sizzling steaks served on 500-degrees Fahrenheit plates, there is much more to the restaurant's menu than prime cuts of beef. The chain's menu also showcases a wide range of seafood dishes, as well as chicken, lamb, and pork. This variety appeals to a broad range of diners who may not be in the mood for red meat. That said, while the variety is impressive, not all dishes hit the mark, as demonstrated by customer feedback.
Ready to find out more about what to order — and not to order — at Ruth's Chris? We are here to steer you in the right direction!
Best: Chilled Seafood Tower
While Ruth's Chris is technically a steakhouse, the restaurant features several seafood options for diners looking for alternatives to red meat. In fact, most of the chain's appetizers incorporate seafood. Those looking for a decadent start to their meal could do worse than Ruth's Chris' Chilled Seafood Tower. Available in two sizes, for either two or four diners, the large appetizer includes Maine lobster, colossal lump crab, and jumbo shrimp.
According to Ruth's Chris employees, the seafood tower is a sure way to "start your evening off in an unforgettable way," and diners tend to agree (via Facebook). A case in point is one Facebook reviewer who says: "The seafood tower was really good. We love a seafood tower and this is one of our favorites. The homemade cocktail sauce was really strong and worked with all the seafood." A Yelp user echoes this view, saying, "Wonderful service, beautiful plating & delicious food. The seafood tower was totally worth it — cooked perfect and flavorful." The appetizer has also been described as "spectacular" and "amazing" by seafood enthusiasts — enough said.
Worst: Lobster Mac & Cheese
While cheesy mac and cheese is a go-to side at many chain restaurants, lobster mac and cheese is a less common menu option. Ruth's Chris sets itself apart by offering this seemingly indulgent version of the classic, featuring lobster pieces, cavatappi pasta, and cheddar sauce. In fact, the Lobster Mac & Cheese is the only non-potato-based option on the restaurant's signature sides menu. At around $28, it's also the priciest, which raises expectations. Unfortunately, according to most diners, the side dish doesn't quite deliver on taste or value.
Calling it Ruth's Chris' most popular accompaniment, the restaurant's employees describe the Lobster Mac & Cheese as "rich, creamy, and decadent" in a Facebook post. This, however, isn't the general consensus among online reviewers. For instance, one Yelp user says they could have skipped the side, calling the dish "very watery." A TripAdvisor user takes this a step further, saying, "The lobster mac is the worst I've had in my life."
Best: Stuffed Chicken Breast
In line with many other modern steakhouse chains, Ruth's Chris offers more than just beef. After all, today's dining is all about variety and appealing to a broad range of guests. That said, while the chain offers plenty of seafood options, it keeps its poultry selection limited to one dish: the Stuffed Chicken Breast. Luckily, the plate has been a hit with diners. Featuring oven-roasted double chicken breast, garlic herb cheese, and lemon butter, the dish seems to hold its own against the restaurant's steak offerings.
Several online reviewers rave about Ruth's Chris' Stuffed Chicken Breast, with one diner commenting they wish they knew how to make it at home. A Facebook member goes so far as to say that the dish is the best item on the menu, adding, "It was absolutely delicious! It was so juicy. It was worth every penny. It had so much flavor and whatever it was stuffed with was really good." A Yelp reviewer seconds this, saying, "I had a trio dish that included a filet, crabcake and stuffed chicken breast. All were delicious and although I hate to say it, I think the chicken was my favorite."
Worst: Creamed Spinach
Vegetables are a popular steakhouse accompaniment, providing a balance to the rich and hearty cuts of beef. As such, it's not surprising that Ruth's Chris offers six different veg-based sides, including steamed broccoli and roasted Brussels sprouts. Perhaps not quite as healthy, the chain's Creamed Spinach combines spinach with a creamy mixture made with butter, heavy cream, and parmesan.
For a side dish that has appeared on Ruth's Chris' menu from day one, the Creamed Spinach has received rather lackluster reviews. One TripAdvisor member says that their meal wasn't of the quality they expected, describing the creamed spinach as bland. A Facebook user gave the side dish a C+, saying, "We both decided it would be fantastic as a dip, but it was a little too runny or liquidy for a true side." Other unimpressed patrons have described the side as "bland and mushy," and said that it "tasted funny."
Best: Sweet Potato Casserole
Listed alongside Ruth's Chris' other signature side dishes, such as Julienne Fries and Lyonnaise Potatoes, the Sweet Potato Casserole has been refined to suit the restaurant's upscale steakhouse setting. One of the dish's distinguishing features is its special pecan crust — one of the best nuts to eat, the pecans add crunch to the smooth sweet potato base.
In addition to its texture contrast, the chain's employees describe the potato casserole as "the perfect marriage of savory and sweet" (via Facebook). Online reviewers seem to agree that the dish hits the spot, with one diner calling the casserole their favorite bite of the evening. A Yelper has also been impressed with the side, saying, "The sweet potatoes had the best crumble on top. It was the perfect amount of sweetness." Several other diners have also praised the dish, calling it "out of this world," "delicious," and "the perfect side dish." One diner was so impressed with the casserole that they ordered one to go.
Worst: Lettuce Wedge
Ruth's Chris offers a choice of five different salads, including classics like Caesar salad, and more unique options such as Ruth's Chop Salad with mushrooms, olives, eggs, and blue cheese. The Lettuce Wedge salad option combines iceberg lettuce, field greens, blue cheese, and bacon. Diners can choose from the restaurant's dressings, including zesty vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch, lemon basil, thousand island, and remoulade.
Wedge salad is often considered an overpriced salad you should avoid ordering. And online reviewers have been pretty disappointed with Ruth's Chris' Lettuce Wedge, with the general sentiment being that it's basic and, indeed, overpriced. A case in point is one Reddit member, saying, "Wedge salads are just unwashed lettuce and lazy, change my mind." In turn, another Redditor complains about the dish's price, noting, "I'm surely not paying $17 dollars for a quarter of a 99 cent head of lettuce with a dressing I can make at home for less than $2."
Best: Veal Osso Buco Ravioli
Veal Osso Buco Ravioli is the only non-seafood appetizer on the Ruth's Chris menu. It's also the restaurant's only veal-based offering. While this may be a letdown for some, the dish definitely holds its own. Veal osso buco is a classic Italian offering made with slow-braised veal shanks simmered with vegetables, wine, and stock. The result is melt-in-the-mouth tender meat which, in the case of the restaurant's Veal Osso Buco Ravioli, is served in pockets of saffron-infused pasta.
Online reviews support the restaurant's claim that its Veal Osso Buco Ravioli can "elevate your dinner from the first bite" (via Facebook). This perspective is captured by one TripAdvisor reviewer who calls the dish "amazing," adding, "It has a thin pasta layer with delicious veal inside served with a fine sauce and side of spinach (which is also good)." A Yelp user agrees, saying, "The Osso Buco ravioli are a MUST — extremely fresh pasta, with a really flavorful filling."
Worst: Grilled Asparagus
If you don't factor in the buttery hollandaise sauce, Ruth's Chris' grilled asparagus is one of the healthiest and nutrient-dense items on its menu. Low in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, asparagus is one of those vegetables we should all be incorporating into our diets on a regular basis. The same, however, can't be said for hollandaise sauce. Made with melted butter, egg yolk, and lemon juice, the dressing is both high in fat and calories.
The grilled asparagus at Ruth's Chris hasn't received the best online reviews — and the problem seems to be the asparagus itself rather than the hollandaise sauce. For instance, one TripAdvisor review says that the vegetable was "extremely thin, dry and overcooked." Another TripAdvisor user seconds this, noting that the asparagus was "big, tough and discolored." Adding to the complaints, one Yelper has described the asparagus as "woody" and "tasteless."
Best: Tomahawk Ribeye
Ruth's Chris serves three types of ribeye steak, each differing in size, presentation, and price. The 16-ounce Ribeye offers a classic, no-fuss steak experience, while the slightly more expensive 22-ounce Cowboy Ribeye ups the ante with a bone-in presentation. Finally, the 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye is the largest of the trio and features a 5-inch frenched bone, cleaned of meat and fat. All of the ribeye cuts at Ruth's Chris are made with USDA Prime beef, the highest grade of meat, known for its abundant marbling and exceptional tenderness.
The Tomahawk Ribeye at Ruth's Chris has received positive reviews. One OpenTable reviewer calls the dish "elegant and delicious," adding, "We got the tomahawk steak and it was the best steak I've ever had." Interestingly, a TripAdvisor reviewer, who split the Tomahawk Ribeye with a friend, echoes this sentiment exactly, saying, "That was one of the best steaks I've ever had."
Worst: Salmon Fillet
Ruth's Chris features several seafood entrées tailored to diners looking for an alternative to the restaurant's meatier offerings. These include the Garlic Crusted Sea Bass with panko-garlic crust, the Barbecued Shrimp with white wine, garlic butter, and spices, and the Salmon Fillet. Featuring lemon, butter, and parsley, the broiled salmon sounds promising. Unfortunately, when it comes to restaurant dishes, reality doesn't always live up to expectations. This is one of those cases.
The Salmon Fillet at Ruth's Chris hasn't fared well with many diners, receiving complaints about its flavor and texture. Take, for example, one Yelper who says: "The salmon was dry and overcooked. The spinach accompanying the salmon was just raw spinach dumped on the plate." Another Yelp reviewer agrees, saying, "My husband's salmon was dry. The presentation was extremely poor for a fine dining restaurant." Other diners have also expressed negative feedback about the salmon, calling it "bland and unseasoned" and "undercooked."
Best: Chocolate Sin Cake
While the star of the show at Ruth's Chris is the steak, for many diners, a meal isn't complete without dessert. Luckily, when it comes to the final course, the chain delivers. From the Warm Apple Crumb Tart served with vanilla ice cream to the Bread Pudding With Whiskey Sauce, the restaurant doesn't hold back on indulgence. One of Ruth's Chris' most coveted dessert options is the Chocolate Sin Cake. The restaurant's flourless take on the classic treat comes infused with espresso.
Most diners are impressed with the restaurant's Chocolate Sin Cake — and for good reason. One TripAdvisor reviewer calls the dessert tempting, explaining that it "was rich and sweet, with a fresh strawberry that complemented it perfectly." Another TripAdvisor user says that Ruth's Chris serves the "best desserts ever," adding, "The chocolate sin cake is heavenly." Other adjectives used to describe the chocolate cake have included "over the top," "absolutely delicious," and "to die for."
Worst: Porterhouse
With a price tag of $124, the Porterhouse is one of Ruth's Chris' most expensive menu options. Sourced from the short loin of a cow, porterhouse combines two cuts of steak — the strip and the tenderloin — divided by a T-shaped bone, and is one of the best steak cuts for grilling. The dish is made with USDA Prime beef, which is superior to USDA Choice and USDA Select for flavor and tenderness. As such, it's surprising that many diners haven't been blown away by Ruth's Chris' porterhouse.
While many of the complaints relate to the preparation style, one Yelp user said that his porterhouse was fatty and a little tough. Another Yelp reviewer shared that their steak wasn't prepared uniformly, saying, "The meat around the bone in the porterhouse was medium rare but it was an uneven cook. The steak was not seared and it was lacking flavor (i.e. salt)." An OpenTable user concurs, noting, "I ordered the porterhouse for two steak cooked at medium, but while [the] portion met the mark, the majority leaned towards very rare to medium rare."
Best: Sizzling Crab Cakes
Ruth's Chris is famous for its sizzling plates. Each of the chain's steaks is served on a 500-degree plate with a dollop of butter, both for effect and to ensure it stays hot throughout the meal. That said, steaks are not the only dishes that sizzle. Just like its beef, Ruth's Chris serves its Sizzling Crab Cakes — well — sizzling. The appetizer consists of two jumbo lump crab cakes and lemon butter.
The Sizzling Crab Cakes at Ruth's Chris have been a hit with diners, some of whom appreciate their high crab to filler ratio. One satisfied Yelp reviewer has nothing but positive things to say about the dish, noting, "Crab cakes definitely the best in the game too. Big chunks of crab seared and not deep fried." A TripAdvisor user is also impressed, saying, "The crab cakes are absolutely amazing! I love how food comes out sizzling on a 500 degree plate."
Worst: Calamari
Despite its steakhouse status, Ruth's Chris Steak House is well-known for its seafood. In fact, the restaurant serves numerous fish and shellfish appetizers and entrées, which can surprise some patrons. The chain's starter lineup is particularly seafood-heavy, offering the likes of Seared Ahi Tuna, Mushrooms Stuffed with Crabmeat, and Spicy Shrimp. One of these seafood options is calamari. Breaded and deep-fried, the side dish comes with a sweet and spicy Asian-style chili sauce.
Ruth's Chris' calamari has received mixed feedback, with numerous reviewers expressing disappointment that the dish lacked crispiness and was drowning in sauce. One TripAdvisor user calls the dish "horrible," elaborating, "The calamari was the worst!! It was wet and the bread was falling off the squid. The worst I ever had." A Yelp reviewer seems to be on the same page, saying, "The calamari was dripping wet with sauce, mushy, and not crispy at all."
Best: New York Strip
Also sometimes called strip loin steak or Kansas City strip, New York strip is sourced from the short loin section of the cow. It's bold and beefy in flavor and has a firmer texture than many other cuts on Ruth's Chris' menu. The steak is typically served bone-in or as a thick, boneless cut. At Ruth's Chris the 16-ounce New York Strip is made with USDA Prime beef, which is the organization's highest designation, indicating superior marbling and tenderness.
Interestingly, the New York strip was the steak of choice of Ruth's Chris' founder, Ruth Fertel. As such, it's not surprising that the cut has also been a winner with diners. For instance, one impressed Yelp reviewer says that it was the best steak they have ever had, elaborating, "I'm still thinking about my New York Strip from two weeks ago. After I ate the steak, I couldn't believe they only season their meats with salt and pepper." Another satisfied patron gives the New York strip A++ in a Facebook post, saying, "Best I have ever had. [...] The sear and the seasonings were top notch. I did not get any of the additional toppings they offer, and it didn't need it."
Worst: Au Gratin
One of Ruth's Chris' many potato-based side dishes, the Au Gratin is a French classic that combines layers of sliced Idaho potatoes and a three cheese sauce. While we don't know the chain's exact recipe for the dish, potatoes au gratin are typically made with cream, butter, and cheese. The recipe is usually flavored with aromatics such as garlic and thyme for an extra depth of flavor.
Unfortunately, several diners have said that Ruth's Chris' potatoes au gratin leave a lot to be desired. One Yelp reviewer says that the side dish is "just okay," and another Yelp user describes the dish as "basically butter and potatoes, not worth the money." And yet another Yelper has also complained about the dish, saying, "The gratin potatoes were cubed instead of sliced, and could have used a bit more potato."
Methodology
Even well-established chain restaurants with an impressive track record sometimes get things wrong. This can be particularly true when a restaurant offers a wide range of dishes. Ruth's Chris is no exception. While many of the restaurant's dishes deliver both flavor and quality, others aren't quite as impressive.
To find out which of the chain's offerings are worth the splurge, we have read hundreds of customer reviews on popular platforms, such as TripAdvisor and Yelp. When sorting through the feedback, we focused on several elements, including each dish's flavor, texture, and presentation.