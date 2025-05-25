Hacks That Will Come In Handy For Grilling Season

The grilling season is all about sharing quality food with friends and family in the open air. It's a time when warm weather, sizzling fare, and good company combine to turn cooking into much more than just another task on your list of things to do. While it's easy to get swept up in the excitement of it all, it's also important to ensure that your grill is ready for action. After all, even the highest quality meats, fish, and vegetables can end up ruined without the right preparation and grilling strategy.

Whether your grill runs on propane, natural gas, or charcoal, there are several universal tips that can make or break your outdoor cooking experience — not to mention your meal. Whether it's cleaning the grates properly or using slices of bread to spot hot zones, there are plenty of simple steps that can make a big difference to your grilling game.

From grilling whole chickens and burger patties that are best with no mix-ins to vegetable skewers, a little know-how can go a long way. With this in mind, take a look at our roundup of top hacks that will help you cook like a pro this grilling season.