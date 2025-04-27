Before Grilling This Season, Check Your Propane Levels With A Cup Of Water

With spring here and summer just around the corner, many of us are thinking about removing the cover from our grill and firing it up. Before you do, however, it is a good idea to check how much propane you've got left in your tank. After all, you don't want the first grilling session of the season to be cut short due to a lack of fuel.

To gain a quick approximation of the propane level, all you have to do is boil a cup of water and pour it over your propane tank. Run your hand down the metal, stopping at the point where the metal turns from hot to cold. This is where the propane fills up to. If the tank is only about 20% full, you should get it refilled before you start grilling for the season. (Don't be tempted to buy charcoal – gas is better for grilling.)

As mentioned, the boiling water trick only gives you an approximation of the propane level. For a more accurate reading, you have to invest in a propane gauge or monitor. Both of these tools will give you a much clearer understanding of your propane level, ensuring you never run low.