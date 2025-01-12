The Kitchen Tool You Can Use As A Back-Up Grill Basket

There's something about cooking over an open flame that brings out this primal urge in all of us. Some people even find that grilling is the easiest type of cooking to master. Whether grilling for you is the easy or the hard way to get dinner done, it is undeniably one of the most delicious. Having the right grilling tools can help you effortlessly whip up a meal and avoid wasting or burning any of your food in the process. Some grilling tools can even be improvised using things you already have around the house. (You can turn your ordinary grill into a smoker easily with just a few tweaks.)

However, grill grates can often be too wide for smaller vegetables like baby carrots or green beans. To avoid having to surrender your veggies to the fiery coals, place a metal cooling rack over your grill to cook the smaller pieces. It's important to use an oven-safe metal cooling rack since the temperatures of an open flame can damage a rack that's not made to withstand high heat. You can spray a nonstick coating on the surface of your grill or rub it with a raw potato (yes, this works!) before cooking.