How To Get Great Service At Any Bar, According To Industry Experts

We've all been there. You're standing at a crowded bar, desperately trying to get noticed by the bartender. Meanwhile, someone who arrived after you is already sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail. Why them and not you? It's not about luck. It's about understanding the unwritten rules of bar etiquette.

A subtle psychology separates those who get great service and those who struggle to order successfully. Luckily, we're here to reveal these secrets. To understand how to get great service at any bar, we asked two industry veterans, Tonya Fleetwood and Joseph Bennett. Fleetwood is a bartender and bar manager at Planet Rose, a zebra-print, karaoke hot spot in NYC's East Village. She also works as a hospitality publicist and is well-acquainted with many venues nationwide. Bennett is the owner of Bennett Bitters, selling premium cocktail bitters handcrafted with organic ingredients. Before starting his bitters company, he worked behind the bar and managed several establishments, from rock and roll bars to fine dining.

Whether you're at a neighborhood pub or a swanky speakeasy, receiving excellent service is essential. It's not just about getting drinks promptly — it's about enjoying a welcoming atmosphere where your needs are met with ease. So if you want to transform from perpetual bar wallflower to VIP, keep reading. We'll dive into the insider techniques that will enhance your bar experience forever.