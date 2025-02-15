What's The Difference Between Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequila?

Tequila comes in many forms, but when it comes to añejo and extra añejo, the distinction is largely rooted in time. Añejo, which translates to "aged," must be stored in oak barrels for at least one year, while extra añejo ups the ante by requiring a minimum of three years of aging. These barrels transform the tequila into something that's richer, smoother, and full of personality, as well as easier to drink.

But it's not just about the ticking of the clock. Each style has its own character. Añejo is often hailed for its balance, offering the perfect midpoint between the boldness of blanco (white) and the complexity of longer-aged tequilas. Extra añejo, however, is the true connoisseur's choice, with deeper flavors and a luxurious texture that can rival even fine cognac. Both types of tequila stand as shining examples of Mexico's world-famous (and often misunderstood) spirit, which boasts a long history of craftsmanship and innovation. Let's dive into the nuanced world of these aged beauties and how to enjoy them, whether straight up, in cocktails, or even in recipes.