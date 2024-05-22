We Tried TikTok's Tequila Apple Juice Cocktail And It Didn't Go As Planned

Mixing alcohol with other ingredients to create a delicious cocktail takes some skill and finesse that not everyone has — we can all agree that a simple rum and coke does not have the same level of complexity as something like a Side Car. However, that doesn't mean we can't all do a little mixology and figure out some tasty drink combos.

Case in point: a combination of apple juice and tequila has gotten attention online for the fact that it supposedly tastes great and hides the actual taste of alcohol. TikTok creator @michellebellexo uploaded a video of herself mixing tequila and apple juice together and received thousands of comments in response. The TikTok creator said the drink tasted "really good," which prompted another content creator, Corey B, to make a video and try the drink as well. Corey B echoed @michellebellexo's sentiments.

My understanding of this little trick, as with many alcoholic drink mixing tricks, is that the apple juice is meant to cancel out the taste of liquor. And if you're looking to have a heavily imbibed night without muscling through drinks that leave you with a pained look on your face, the right mixer could be the key. The only way to find out if this is the one, of course, is to pour it up myself.

