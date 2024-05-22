We Tried TikTok's Tequila Apple Juice Cocktail And It Didn't Go As Planned
Mixing alcohol with other ingredients to create a delicious cocktail takes some skill and finesse that not everyone has — we can all agree that a simple rum and coke does not have the same level of complexity as something like a Side Car. However, that doesn't mean we can't all do a little mixology and figure out some tasty drink combos.
Case in point: a combination of apple juice and tequila has gotten attention online for the fact that it supposedly tastes great and hides the actual taste of alcohol. TikTok creator @michellebellexo uploaded a video of herself mixing tequila and apple juice together and received thousands of comments in response. The TikTok creator said the drink tasted "really good," which prompted another content creator, Corey B, to make a video and try the drink as well. Corey B echoed @michellebellexo's sentiments.
My understanding of this little trick, as with many alcoholic drink mixing tricks, is that the apple juice is meant to cancel out the taste of liquor. And if you're looking to have a heavily imbibed night without muscling through drinks that leave you with a pained look on your face, the right mixer could be the key. The only way to find out if this is the one, of course, is to pour it up myself.
Putting the alcohol and tequila hack to the test
To put this trick to the test and give it a fair chance, I did my best to measure out exactly one full shot of tequila, which is about 1.5 ounces. In a standard-sized whiskey glass I put a few cubes of ice, poured the shot, and filled the rest with the apple juice. After stirring the ingredients around, I took a sip and was immediately disappointed. What I tasted was pure tequila with a lightly sweet, somewhat fruity aftertaste, but the flavor of the apple juice was barely recognizable.
Considering the juice I used was Simply Apple "Pure Pressed" juice, I have a theory as to why this trick didn't deliver what it should: The key to making this mixer work the way it appears to in the videos might be to go for a more sugar-heavy, from-concentrate brand of apple juice. Although that's not usually a sign of high-quality juice, in this case, it may be the best option. Both @michellebellexo and Corey B also used larger glasses, which meant they had to use more juice and ice to fill the glass, which also may explain why my own method didn't taste as nice. A heavier pour of any mixer will eventually cancel out the taste of alcohol no matter what.
At the same time, though, I would argue that means this specific trick doesn't actually work. A juice with more sugar probably will mask the strength of the liquor, but at that point, it's just an overly sugared drink and not the apple juice itself doing anything special. In the end, this isn't much of a trick, and there are better-tasting ways to mix alcohol. This particular juice and tequila combo was a failure.