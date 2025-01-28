Cristalino Vs. Blanco Tequila: What Really Sets Them Apart?

We have gotten to know tequila as Mexico's famously misunderstood spirit, but now it's time to understand the differences between its types. So begins a tale of two tequilas. It has long been celebrated as Mexico's signature spirit, and it is far from a one-note wonder. Take cristalino and blanco tequilas, for example. They might look similar at first glance — both are crystal-clear liquids, not unlike vodka — but their stories and flavors couldn't be more different despite their shared agave roots.

All tequila is made with 100% blue Weber agave, and the blanco version (also called silver or plata tequila) is the most unadulterated form of the spirit. It's unaged, capturing the fresh, herbal essence of the agave plant. Meanwhile, cristalino tequila adds a touch of mystique, using aged tequila processes but with a modern twist. This style blends reposado (rested), añejo (aged), and/or extra añejo (ultra-aged) tequilas, but it undergoes a unique filtration process to strip away its color. The result? A tequila that looks like blanco but still has an aged complexity.