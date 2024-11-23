11 Drinks Bartenders Say You Should Order At A Speakeasy And 3 To Skip

Prohibition was a difficult time for those who enjoyed a tipple. In an effort to get a drink, some customers got liquor prescriptions or made moonshine at home. Many others visited speakeasies. After Repeal Day, speakeasies all but disappeared as regular pubs, bars, and clubs took their place. Speakeasies only re-emerged in the 1990s and early 2000s, acting not as a secret location to indulge in illicit drinks but a quiet, calm setting that placed cocktail artistry – and the appreciation of it — front and center.

While location, décor, and a sense of discovery have all come to form a part of speakeasies over the years, craft cocktails remain a fundamental part of the speakeasy experience. However, lengthening and increasingly complicated menus mean many customers are unsure of what to order when visiting one of the nation's many speakeasies.

To aid you with this decision, we have interviewed three leading mixologists based in Las Vegas who work in some most respected speakeasies in Las Vegas: Anthony Partridge, lead bartender at The Laundry Room, Pahola Figueroa, bartender at Wax Rabbit a speakeasy located within Mijo Modern Mexican, and Tony Arnone, lead mixologist at The Barbershop. Each of these experts has years of experience helping customers find their perfect speakeasy drink. We're sure they can do the same for you.