11 Drinks Bartenders Say You Should Order At A Speakeasy And 3 To Skip
Prohibition was a difficult time for those who enjoyed a tipple. In an effort to get a drink, some customers got liquor prescriptions or made moonshine at home. Many others visited speakeasies. After Repeal Day, speakeasies all but disappeared as regular pubs, bars, and clubs took their place. Speakeasies only re-emerged in the 1990s and early 2000s, acting not as a secret location to indulge in illicit drinks but a quiet, calm setting that placed cocktail artistry – and the appreciation of it — front and center.
While location, décor, and a sense of discovery have all come to form a part of speakeasies over the years, craft cocktails remain a fundamental part of the speakeasy experience. However, lengthening and increasingly complicated menus mean many customers are unsure of what to order when visiting one of the nation's many speakeasies.
To aid you with this decision, we have interviewed three leading mixologists based in Las Vegas who work in some most respected speakeasies in Las Vegas: Anthony Partridge, lead bartender at The Laundry Room, Pahola Figueroa, bartender at Wax Rabbit a speakeasy located within Mijo Modern Mexican, and Tony Arnone, lead mixologist at The Barbershop. Each of these experts has years of experience helping customers find their perfect speakeasy drink. We're sure they can do the same for you.
Order: Manhattan
As with any other bar, the quality of a speakeasy can be judged on how it makes classic cocktails; tried and tested drinks that have been enjoyed for generations such as the old fashioned, daiquiri, and martini. If a speakeasy gets these staples wrong, you can probably assume the rest of the mixed drinks will also fail to hit the mark. As Anthony Partridge told us, "Poor execution of an old-fashioned Manhattan, or even a daiquiri, would have me ordering something neat or on the rocks afterward."
While as good a yard stick as any classic cocktail, our experts don't solely order Manhattans — or their close relative, the black Manhattan — to test a bartender's skills. In actual fact, many knowledgeable people, Tony Arnone included, recommend ordering this simple mixture of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters because it stands as an excellent introduction to the type of cocktails enjoyed during The Prohibition Era. Arnone said, "Personally, I would recommend the Manhattan. Not only does this classic give you a glimpse into the style of cocktails for that era but also shows the beauty of simplicity when it comes to cocktail creation."
Order: Vieux Carré
Those of us who visit speakeasies are easily intimidated by cocktails that have names we don't recognize. All too often, we avoid ordering these drinks no matter how enticing they sound. The Vieux Carré, a drink made with rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, a herbal liqueur known as Bénédictine, and bitters, is one such cocktail. Tony Arnone is on a mission to change that by championing the drink wherever possible. He told us, "The Vieux Carré is an amazing cocktail that was created as a tribute to the diversity of social groups within the French Quarter in the 1930s. It encompasses a wide range of sweetness and bitterness by using an array of different spirits and is an amazing piece of history as well as a delicious drink."
It's easy to see why lead mixologists like Arnone are enamored with this drink. When made well, it presents a fantastic balance of bitterness and sweetness, wrapped in a smooth, boozy body. What's more, it was invented only a few years after Prohibition ended, making it well-suited to the traditional speakeasy setting.
Avoid: Wine and beer
Just about all speakeasies specialize in craft cocktails. That being said, the majority also carry a select offering of beer and wine. This gives customers a greater degree of choice and allows those who don't want a spirit-based drink to still indulge in something alcoholic. That being said, both Tony Arnone and Anthony Partridge generally don't encourage people to order beer or wine when visiting a speakeasy for the simple reason that it's not that adventurous. In our interview, Partridge said, "Pouring a beer or wine is missing the point [...] You risk defaulting to a safe and run-of-the-mill experience with beer and wine." Arnone added, "Personally, I wouldn't recommend ordering beer or wine because it's generally not the focus of a speakeasy, and there are many better options available."
This touches on an important point: customers get the most enjoyment when they visit a venue that caters to their specific wants and needs. If that "need" happens to be craft beer, customers are better off visiting a taproom or craft beer bar instead of a speakeasy. This isn't to say that wine or beer lovers can't have a wonderful time in a speakeasy, rather that they will have the best time only if they choose to indulge in the speakeasy's specialties.
Order: Dark spirits
Although Wax Rabbit, The Barbershop, and The Laundry Room all serve a range of exceptional cocktails, our experts often give suggestions to those who would rather drink something a little simpler. In these instances, they usually suggest one of several dark spirits. Given that Wax Rabbit specializes in Mexican spirits, it's no surprise that Pahola Figueroa recommends two of the country's most famous exports. She said, "Go for something dark to match the room. Personally, I would recommend an aged tequila or mezcal [...] if you aren't feeling that adventurous, a good bourbon or scotch can also give those Prohibition vibes."
Tony Arnone echoed the latter statement, adding, "The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, where I work, is a whiskey and rock 'n' roll-themed speakeasy, so I'd say dark [spirits]. I'd recommend drinking whiskey, not only for the venue but because it's a personal favorite as well." The Barbershop also happens to stock over 60 whiskeys, including Suntory Whisky Toki and Drambuie, making Arnone's job of recommending an exceptional whiskey that much easier.
Aside from matching the dark atmosphere of speakeasies, dark spirits like aged mezcal and whiskey are also more flavorful than their light counterparts thanks to the greater maturation period they have undergone via processes such as barrel aging. This means that, while initially challenging for some drinkers, dark spirits hold layers of flavor that many people appreciate.
Order: Something you wouldn't usually drink
One of the few things all our experts mentioned in their interview was that speakeasies are places where drinkers should try something new. As Pahola Figueroa said, "I always encourage people to try something different and new, it's a great chance to broaden your horizons." Visiting a speakeasy is a great opportunity to do this thanks to the range of unique drinks that are usually on offer. For example, Wax Rabbit uses premium Mexican spirits in novel ways, creating drinks like Medusa, a blend of extra añejo tequila, raspberries, egg whites, lemon, and agave syrup. Customers will be hard pressed to find anything similar to this drink at other bars.
While Figueroa encourages drinkers to try something new, Tony Arnone goes one step further. In our interview he said, "I always encourage people to step outside their comfort zone. If there is something you tell me you don't like, my response is 'You haven't found a way in which you enjoy it.' [...] If there is something you usually avoid, you could be surprised by how the bartender incorporates those flavors into a cocktail that you may end up loving." In other words, challenge the experts to change your opinion on spirits you don't often enjoy. Who knows, one such challenge may lead you to a lifetime of enjoyment.
Order: Mai tai
Tiki cocktails might not be the first thing customers think of when they visit a speakeasy, however many speakeasy venues across the United States include a couple of tiki-inspired drinks on their menu. Wax Rabbit is one of them, as Pahola Figueroa explained. "At Wax Rabbit we have our 'Hidden Passion' which is sweet and fruity, with subtle hints of citrus and topped off with aromatic bitters [...] it's our take on a Mai Tai with tequila."
Many customers may scoff at the idea of ordering a Mai Tai, especially in a speakeasy setting. The cocktail's reputation has, after all, suffered in recent decades as substandard iterations, far removed from Trader Vic's founder Victor Bergeron's original recipe, have become the norm. However, craft-orientated speakeasies are the perfect place to indulge in this Tiki classic for reasons explained by Tony Arnone who said, "I feel that most people haven't had a real one. One made with fresh ingredients at a craft/mixology/speakeasy setting. It is an amazing cocktail with so much depth and flavor, and worth getting from someone who knows what they're doing."
Avoid: Anything involving a blender
Although it wasn't mentioned by any of our experts, a general rule when ordering drinks at a speakeasy is that drinks which require the use of a blender are off limits. In fact, the vast majority of speakeasies won't even offer blended drinks in the first place. This is for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, blenders are loud, messy, and can ruin the ambiance of any bar let alone that of a chilled speakeasy. As bar owner Duggan McDonnell highlighted to The New York Times: "I worked in one restaurant that did blender drinks and I'm telling you the noise, the whirring, you're going through blades in the middle of service, and craziness abounds."
Secondly, the majority of drinks that are made in blenders, such as the Miami Vice, don't really conform to most people's idea of Prohibition-style cocktails. Add to this blended drinks' reputation for getting people plastered, and it is no wonder that most bartenders suggest avoiding them.
Order: Paloma
Known as the "lazy man's margarita," the paloma is a clean, refreshing highball that is notoriously simple to make. Traditional recipes only call for three ingredients: tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda. The drink's simplicity has done nothing to hamper its popularity and many bartenders, including Pahola Figueroa, encourage customers to order one. She said, "A paloma is a must, especially at Wax Rabbit. It's the national drink of Mexico, and we elevate it by using a smoky mezcal to deepen its flavor profile and make it unique. Everyone loves a good paloma."
One of the reasons why the drink is so popular is that these ingredients create a surprisingly complex cocktail with the spirit — whether it is tequila or mezcal — adding earthy notes that mix well with the cocktail's bright citrus flavors. Such a flavor profile ensures that the paloma offers a welcome relief from the dark, heavy cocktails that often dominate speakeasy menus.
Order: Non-alcoholic aviation
It has been a whirlwind few years for low and no alcohol businesses. Growing demand for non-alcoholic drinks has come in conjunction with a boom in alcohol-free spirit innovation. To put it simply, bartenders and mixologists now have the tools and demand necessary to create a host of wonderful mocktails. In our interview, Tony Arnone reflected this, saying, "It's not a question of what works and what doesn't, but how to make them work. I would build the mocktail menu around the setting and theme of the venue. For example: in a classic speakeasy setting, one may design a variation of a non-alcoholic Aviation."
For those who are unaware, the aviation is a cocktail that includes gin, crème de violette, maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice. It has a wonderful, floral taste and an appetizing light blue color. It has also been served since the early 20th century, making it a popular feature of many modern speakeasies. Until a few years ago, making a non-alcoholic version of this cocktail would have been incredibly difficult as non-alcoholic gins lacked the quality and complexity of their full strength counterparts. This, however, has changed, meaning that non-alcoholic aviations are now interesting and engaging despite containing non-alcoholic gin and violet syrup in place of crème de violette.
Order: Sidecar
The sidecar is a Prohibition-era classic that was served in venues across Europe and the United States, including Paris' famous Harry's New York Bar. Despite being one of the premier cocktails of its time, this mixture of brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice is one of few classic cocktails that have failed to regain their standing in recent decades. While martinis and negronis are ordered the world over, few people ever order a sidecar.
Pahola Figueroa is trying to change that. "A sidecar is always a great choice. A cognac-based cocktail that is spirit-forward and delicious, it's easy to drink and looks great served in a martini glass with sugar. You can't go wrong with it."
And yet, so often bartenders manage to create a poor version that lacks the sidecar's distinct tart, dry flavor profile. Make it with too much cognac and the drink becomes overbearingly boozy; too weak and it'll quickly become sweet and flabby. That being said, the drink is truly exceptional when made well so, if you trust the bartender at your local speakeasy, take Figueroa's advice and give this underappreciated Prohibition classic a try.
Order: Anything from the signature menu
Drinks listed on a speakeasy's signature cocktail menu are often the bar's best work. They frequently use local ingredients and have been designed with the speakeasy's unique atmosphere, setting, and location in mind. Aside from this, the signature menu often contains the drinks bartenders and mixologists have put the most work into and are proudest of. In intimate settings, such as The Laundry Room's 22-seat space, customers have the opportunity to pick the mixologist's brains about signatures like hindsight, the speakeasy's delightful take on a rum sour.
It's for these reasons that Tony Arnone turns to signature menus whenever he is ordering drinks at a speakeasy he's never been to. "I always ask to see the signature cocktail menu if one is available. I know how much passion and time goes into creating cocktails, as I've done for over 10 years. With that respect and regard, I'll order from there."
Admittedly, such an approach requires nerve, a willingness to take a chance, and the courage to put your trust in the person serving you. Although daunting, the opportunity to try new things is the modern speakeasy's main appeal, and our experts encourage customers to make the most of it.
Order: Non-alcoholic mojitos
Given advances in non-alcoholic spirit production, many popular cocktails now retain their quality when made in a non-alcoholic format. The mojito is a shining example. Usually made with white rum, sugar, lime juice, mint, and soda water, this enormously popular cocktail loses no quality when the rum is substituted for non-alcoholic alternative such as Lyre's white cane spirit. Other recipes, which replace the rum with fruit juice, also abound. Each offers a unique but recognizable take on what is one of the most popular cocktails around.
As a leading bartender and mixologist, Pahola Figueroa is more than aware of a non-alcoholic mojito's charm and encourages those looking for low and no options to order one. She said, "Mojitos are a great conversion to mocktails as they are refreshing and can be flavored or lightly adjusted to make something delicious. While not every bartender enjoys making them, I enjoy it and love how they look."
Avoid: Some non-alcoholic drinks
Mixologists, like everyone else, have different opinions, and while our experts agree on the majority of drinks mentioned in this article, there was one point of contention: the presence of non-alcoholic drinks in speakeasies. As we've seen, both Pahola Figueroa and Tony Arnone encourage customers to enjoy the range of non-alcoholic options speakeasies serve. Anthony Partridge has a slightly different view. In our interview, Partridge said, "I don't believe n/a's are suited to speakeasies. Speakeasies are supposed to be your seeking out the illegal alcohol experience. No one needs the cloak and dagger for juice and soda. This is not to say you can't have a fine n/a beverage, but it's missing the point."
These days, just about all speakeasies put a great deal of care into their non-alcoholic options. This was not the case when speakeasies were popularized during Prohibition. As we all know, during this period speakeasies were where customers went to get drunk, not to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage. In this regard Partridge has a point; for a modern speakeasy visit to come anywhere close to recreating the Prohibition-era experience, alcohol is a must.
Order: Anything with interesting flavor combinations
While each of our experts has their own personal likes and dislikes when it comes to speakeasy drinks, they all agree that customers should adopt an open and adventurous approach when ordering. One way of doing this is to look for interesting flavor combinations. As Anthony Partridge said, "I look for odd combinations in cocktails. After tasting the drink, I can piece together the measurements to understand the intent and art of the target taste values. Reading "Masala infused Peychaud's" is one thing, but experiencing it in the cocktail as a segment of its whole is another. It's like knowing that there's a cello in an orchestra but not knowing its place in a symphony."
Aside from ensuring that customers try something slightly off-piste, focusing on flavor combinations also allows novice drinkers to navigate intimidating menus. While a cocktail's name might confuse them, the list of ingredients gives a tangible means of deciphering the drink's nature.
Pahola Figueroa reminded us that searching for unusual flavor combinations also opens customers up to exciting possibilities, saying, "I always look for the most intricate, show-stopping cocktails that are unique to that specific speakeasy. When I go out, I'm there for the experience first and the booze second." If you remember anything from this article, make it that; it's a sure fire way to order the perfect drink when you next visit a speakeasy.