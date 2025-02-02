Fried Egg Hacks You'll Use Again And Again

Often served alongside crispy bacon, buttered toast, and hash browns, fried eggs are a popular breakfast staple. They are also frequently used as an ingredient in burgers, a topping for noodles or fried rice, or even a finishing touch on pizza. Despite being a classic dish, fried eggs can be surprisingly tricky to perfect.

Fried eggs take more effort than their scrambled counterparts. While scrambled eggs require little finesse — they are scrambled after all — frying eggs involves attention to detail and careful handling. This is particularly true because different people prefer their fried eggs prepared in very specific ways, from sunny-side up with runny yolks to eggs over easy with slightly set yolks to fried eggs with thoroughly cooked centers.

Making the perfect fried eggs takes the right equipment, the correct technique, and precise timing. Luckily, with a little know-how and practice, you will be cracking diner-quality fried eggs in no time. Ready to impress your family and friends? Check out our tips to elevate your breakfast game right now!