The Sprinkle Of Seeds Your Fried Eggs Have Been Missing
Fried eggs are one of life's simplest pleasures. The crispy, delicate egg white and the warm, runny (or slightly jammy) egg yolk are full of protein and double as an easy snack or brunch side. They're relatively easy to cook based on personal preferences and rather versatile — they pair well with almost any spice, fat, herb, or sauce a chef or home cook chooses to add.
Ubiquitous flavor combinations include: fried eggs with chili crisp, fried eggs with hot sauce, and fried eggs with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. When placed upon a favorite toast, bagel, or potato, a fried egg suddenly becomes a hearty, savory, and satisfying meal.
If your go-to fried egg routine feels mundane, it's time to reach into the pantry for a container of small white or black seeds. When tossed into a pan with a skosh of olive oil, the nutty aroma and crunchy texture breathe new life — and flavor — into a basic breakfast food. Elevate your next fried egg with a generous spoonful of sesame seeds.
How to use sesame seeds in fried eggs
Initially, chef and author Christine Flynn's reel on Instagram sparked an internet discovery about sesame seeds and fried eggs a couple of years ago. That an ordinary cupboard ingredient could so drastically alter a plain protein source seemed possible. The fact that it's so delicious and takes almost no time at all makes it absolutely fabulous. Here's how you can quickly dish up sesame seed fried eggs at home.
First, put a shallow pan on the stove at medium heat. Add a drizzle of oil (avocado or olive will do) and let it warm up. When the oil is hot, drop 1 to 2 teaspoons of sesame seeds into the oil and let them crisp for 1 to 2 minutes, until the seeds are fragrant and slightly brown. Carefully crack and place an egg on top of the mixture and let everything cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
When the edges of the white begin to crisp and the center yolk is more opaque than transparent, give the seed-covered egg a gentle flip. Sprinkle it with another handful of sesame seeds. Allow the egg to cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your preferred doneness. Remove the egg from the heat, plate your fried egg, and enjoy!