Fried eggs are one of life's simplest pleasures. The crispy, delicate egg white and the warm, runny (or slightly jammy) egg yolk are full of protein and double as an easy snack or brunch side. They're relatively easy to cook based on personal preferences and rather versatile — they pair well with almost any spice, fat, herb, or sauce a chef or home cook chooses to add.

Ubiquitous flavor combinations include: fried eggs with chili crisp, fried eggs with hot sauce, and fried eggs with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. When placed upon a favorite toast, bagel, or potato, a fried egg suddenly becomes a hearty, savory, and satisfying meal.

If your go-to fried egg routine feels mundane, it's time to reach into the pantry for a container of small white or black seeds. When tossed into a pan with a skosh of olive oil, the nutty aroma and crunchy texture breathe new life — and flavor — into a basic breakfast food. Elevate your next fried egg with a generous spoonful of sesame seeds.