The Crafty Trick To Making Lots Of Fried Eggs At Once
In the world of cooking, eggs are an exemplary item to have in the kitchen. From baking beautiful desserts to creating savory dishes for loved ones, eggs can be found in many recipes. On the other hand, they're delicious just as they are and can be cooked in various ways, depending on preference. But no matter what egg style you prefer, making many of them simultaneously, specifically fried eggs, is challenging.
Fried eggs are a popular breakfast item due to the crispy egg whites and the runny yolk in the middle. Although eggs are often considered a morning food item, they're just as delicious in sandwiches, noodles, and even salads. When you're running low on time and need to chef up multiple eggs at once, keep the skillet at bay because you'll need your oven instead. Not only will cooking them in the oven save time, but they'll be just as delicious when it comes time to eat.
How to cook fried eggs in the oven
Cooking food in the oven is pretty simple if you keep an eye on the items. The closed environment allows heat to penetrate the food thoroughly, bringing out the dish's flavor and juices. Cooking fried eggs is just as easy, and you'll be able to cook a large amount in a shorter amount of time.
First, grease a sheet pan to prevent the eggs from sticking to the bottom, and set the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. While waiting for the oven to heat up, place the eggs on the pan, allowing just enough space so they don't all run together. Then, all you'll have to do is pop them in the oven for five to eight minutes, depending on the cook you want to achieve, and you'll have a good amount of fried eggs to serve. The crispy exterior and the creamy, runny interior of the eggs will remain the same and be just as tasty to enjoy.