The Crafty Trick To Making Lots Of Fried Eggs At Once

In the world of cooking, eggs are an exemplary item to have in the kitchen. From baking beautiful desserts to creating savory dishes for loved ones, eggs can be found in many recipes. On the other hand, they're delicious just as they are and can be cooked in various ways, depending on preference. But no matter what egg style you prefer, making many of them simultaneously, specifically fried eggs, is challenging.

Fried eggs are a popular breakfast item due to the crispy egg whites and the runny yolk in the middle. Although eggs are often considered a morning food item, they're just as delicious in sandwiches, noodles, and even salads. When you're running low on time and need to chef up multiple eggs at once, keep the skillet at bay because you'll need your oven instead. Not only will cooking them in the oven save time, but they'll be just as delicious when it comes time to eat.