Fried eggs are beloved for being an easy, hearty breakfast food (or lunch, or snack, or dinner). They're not just a quick protein fix, though. Fried eggs are more versatile than you might imagine. While an egg seasoned with salt and pepper is a thing of beauty, this is one place where it pays to guild the lily. The Takeout has written about frying eggs in tomato paste before — it's one of our favorite ways to jazz up the classic fried egg. It's also perfect for fans (or even haters) of the controversial practice of putting ketchup on eggs. You'll get a richer flavor without the sweetness that comes with ketchup, which many people find off-putting. But the technique can be harder than it seems. If you don't do it right, frying eggs in tomato paste is a recipe for a burnt mess.

For advice, we turned to eggs-pert Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, an organization dedicated to supporting egg farmers. Serrano-Bahri is a fan of eggs and tomatoes himself. The American Egg Board's website, The Incredible Egg, publishes recipes like Huevos Toreados — a variation on fried eggs that incorporates tomato paste.

"Tomato paste is highly concentrated and contains sugar, which can caramelize and burn quickly over high heat," Serrano-Bahri explained. "Cook the tomato paste on low to medium heat first, allowing it to release its natural sweetness and flavors." According to Serrano-Bahri, heating the paste beforehand helps prevent scorching.