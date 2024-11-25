Here's How To Step Up Your Hard Boiled Eggs

We all have a preference on how we like to cook our eggs. There are those who discovered the secret to making creamy scrambled eggs or who mastered the art of poaching an egg. Then, there are those who simply prefer to hard boil them instead.

Yes, hard boiled eggs aren't as exciting as other types of eggs, but they are equally delicious if you enjoy their flavor and texture. Compared to their counterparts, they are extremely versatile. You can pickle hard boiled eggs, season them with salt and pepper, or use them to make deviled eggs or egg salad. They're also great for meal prepping because when left unpeeled and refrigerated they can last for five or six days.

However, the downside to hard boiled eggs is they can be very one-note. There's not much textural difference between the yolk and the whites and they're pretty bland on their own. The amazing thing about eggs is people are always sharing new ways to revamp them. The next time you enter a hard boiled egg slump, try frying them. Frying hard boiled eggs will offer some much needed crunch and warmth to a normally cold, texture-less meal. It's relatively simple to make and will only add a few simple steps to the hard boiled egg process.