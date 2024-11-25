Here's How To Step Up Your Hard Boiled Eggs
We all have a preference on how we like to cook our eggs. There are those who discovered the secret to making creamy scrambled eggs or who mastered the art of poaching an egg. Then, there are those who simply prefer to hard boil them instead.
Yes, hard boiled eggs aren't as exciting as other types of eggs, but they are equally delicious if you enjoy their flavor and texture. Compared to their counterparts, they are extremely versatile. You can pickle hard boiled eggs, season them with salt and pepper, or use them to make deviled eggs or egg salad. They're also great for meal prepping because when left unpeeled and refrigerated they can last for five or six days.
However, the downside to hard boiled eggs is they can be very one-note. There's not much textural difference between the yolk and the whites and they're pretty bland on their own. The amazing thing about eggs is people are always sharing new ways to revamp them. The next time you enter a hard boiled egg slump, try frying them. Frying hard boiled eggs will offer some much needed crunch and warmth to a normally cold, texture-less meal. It's relatively simple to make and will only add a few simple steps to the hard boiled egg process.
How to pan fry hard boiled eggs
To get perfectly fried hard boiled eggs, you need to let them cool after you boil them. Once they are cool, peel off the shells and cut them in half. This will allow the yolk and egg white to crisp up on both sides. If you're using butter, allow it to brown in a nonstick pan before cooking the eggs. If butter isn't your thing, you can use any oil, ghee, or lard instead. The addition of butter or lard will provide your eggs with even more flavor, though.
When you're ready to fry the hard boiled eggs, place them into the pan cut-side down. Cook it for approximately two minutes until it's golden brown. Then, flip it to let the other side crisp up as well. It won't need to cook nearly as long as the other side. Remember to cook them on a lower heat, season as desired, and enjoy.
Not only is this additional step a great way to give hard boiled eggs a quick revamp, but It adds just enough texture and flavor to make it feel totally different and exciting. And if you're looking for a healthy way to cook your eggs in a similar way, you can use an air-fryer instead.