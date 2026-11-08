The Major Texas Roadhouse Mistake That Will Ruin Your Whole Dinner
When you're visiting Texas Roadhouse, you're probably psyching yourself up for a hefty steak dinner. The anticipation of cutting into a juicy ribeye can be pretty alluring, and heck, steak's a big treat. That being said, there's one big mistake people pull before their food arrives, and it's a rookie one that can ruin the whole meal: You fill up too quickly on the chain's on irresistible rolls
The rolls at Texas Roadhouse are a given — they're freshly baked, come with that sweet honey cinnamon butter (which you can also order to go), and serve as sort of a free appetizer before every meal. But just like the Cheddar Bay Biscuits before your seafood at Endless Shrimp, they're a trap. The idea of free food is almost impossible to pass up for most people, so by the time your actual steak arrives, you're already halfway to being full, which means your steak will feel like a chore. And we all know by now that leftover steak simply doesn't taste anywhere near as good as the version that just came off the grill.
Obviously, the key is to take it easy on the carbs before your main course arrives, even though it's difficult. You might even be able to sweet talk your server into packing some up to go for you. But don't worry: They reheat perfectly well.
There's one other mistake you want to avoid at Texas Roadhouse
As much as we like to imagine restaurants like Texas Roadhouse have an endless supply of food, one thing is constantly at the risk of running out at the steakhouse chain, and that would be the prime rib. Though Texas Roadhouse employs its own butchers that can cut steaks on the fly for you, prime rib is a limited resource, as it has to be cooked in one large batch over a long period of time as part of the slow-roasting process. Once it's gone for the night, it's gone.
I've heard from friends and family that this can be quite an issue when trying to snag a slab of the tender cut, and it has a tendency to run out very early on a regular basis. And if you want the coveted end pieces of the roast, you're in even more risk of missing out. So rather than wait for your version of the golden dining hour, try to get there earlier rather than later, or you face the prospect of disappointment. And as I mentioned before, despite starving yourself all day to enjoy steak for dinner, don't be lured (too much) by those rolls. That steak is still on the way, I promise.