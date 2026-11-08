The Major Texas Roadhouse Mistake That Will Ruin Your Whole Dinner

When you're visiting Texas Roadhouse, you're probably psyching yourself up for a hefty steak dinner. The anticipation of cutting into a juicy ribeye can be pretty alluring, and heck, steak's a big treat. That being said, there's one big mistake people pull before their food arrives, and it's a rookie one that can ruin the whole meal: You fill up too quickly on the chain's on irresistible rolls

The rolls at Texas Roadhouse are a given — they're freshly baked, come with that sweet honey cinnamon butter (which you can also order to go), and serve as sort of a free appetizer before every meal. But just like the Cheddar Bay Biscuits before your seafood at Endless Shrimp, they're a trap. The idea of free food is almost impossible to pass up for most people, so by the time your actual steak arrives, you're already halfway to being full, which means your steak will feel like a chore. And we all know by now that leftover steak simply doesn't taste anywhere near as good as the version that just came off the grill.

Obviously, the key is to take it easy on the carbs before your main course arrives, even though it's difficult. You might even be able to sweet talk your server into packing some up to go for you. But don't worry: They reheat perfectly well.