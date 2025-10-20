The Popular American Steakhouse That Hosts Its Own Meat Cutting Competition

One popular American steakhouse chain has a butcher at every restaurant that hand-cuts all its steaks, which it touts as demonstrating the freshness and quality of the meat it serves. The butchers cut about $1 million worth of beef into steaks each year per location, and they do it while working in 34-degree Fahrenheit coolers all day — not the easiest working conditions. To celebrate its butchers, Texas Roadhouse holds a National Meat Cutter Competition every year, giving them an opportunity to win a $25,000 grand prize.

Texas Roadhouse butchers compete in several rounds, beginning in local or state contests, with winners moving on to regional semi-finals. The 30 top finishers then face off in the national championship. Butchers are given one sirloin, one ribeye, and one filet, for a total of some 20 to 30 pounds of beef. They have one hour to cut the meat, and are judged on the quality of the cut steaks (including being the correct size), the amount of steaks they yield, and their speed.

The winner is awarded the Meat Cutter of the Year title at an annual Texas Roadhouse conference that honors its top "Roadie" hourly workers. The meat-cutting competition was created as part of the chain's Meat Hero program, which was founded in 2001 to recognize the work its meat cutters do.