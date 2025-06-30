The Best Time To Eat Dinner Depends On This Unique Factor

In Spain, dinner is generally eaten around 9 p.m., or if you're Jan Levinson from "The Office," you might think Spaniards don't dine until midnight. There's no shortage of advice on when and how to eat. You could take a page out of anti-aging guru Bryan Johnson's book and not eat anything after 11:30 a.m., though you should also probably know that there's no proven test to track your "biological age." Perhaps you just eat dinner around the same time as other Americans.

Regardless of when you tend to dine, there actually is no universal best time to eat because it depends on when you sleep. That's right, this one's totally up to you — but there is a simple guideline to follow. Generally, the latest you want to eat is about three hours before bedtime.

There are two major reasons for this recommendation. The first is that your metabolism slows down as the day drags on, which means your body tends to digest calories more slowly later in the evening. The second is that going to bed on a full stomach can make you more prone to acid reflux. This pain can keep you up or disrupt your sleep. Eating late can also make you feel bloated or gassy, leading to less restful sleep. However, a late dinner once in a while might be a necessity — it may sometimes be a little uncomfortable but is not typically a health hazard.