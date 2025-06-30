The Best Time To Eat Dinner Depends On This Unique Factor
In Spain, dinner is generally eaten around 9 p.m., or if you're Jan Levinson from "The Office," you might think Spaniards don't dine until midnight. There's no shortage of advice on when and how to eat. You could take a page out of anti-aging guru Bryan Johnson's book and not eat anything after 11:30 a.m., though you should also probably know that there's no proven test to track your "biological age." Perhaps you just eat dinner around the same time as other Americans.
Regardless of when you tend to dine, there actually is no universal best time to eat because it depends on when you sleep. That's right, this one's totally up to you — but there is a simple guideline to follow. Generally, the latest you want to eat is about three hours before bedtime.
There are two major reasons for this recommendation. The first is that your metabolism slows down as the day drags on, which means your body tends to digest calories more slowly later in the evening. The second is that going to bed on a full stomach can make you more prone to acid reflux. This pain can keep you up or disrupt your sleep. Eating late can also make you feel bloated or gassy, leading to less restful sleep. However, a late dinner once in a while might be a necessity — it may sometimes be a little uncomfortable but is not typically a health hazard.
Late night snacks that satisfy
So we know that it isn't ideal to eat a full meal right before bed, but let's say you're like the author of this article and are a consummate night owl. You eat dinner at 6 p.m. but might not fall asleep until well past midnight (2 a.m. is usually quite peaceful). At night, you're probably peckish or downright hungry — like me.
There is no wrong answer here, at least not to us at The Takeout. You can pop over to the fast food chain everyone visits at midnight, since Jack in the Box is open either really late or 24 hours a day. You could always check out your local Waffle House, as sometimes there's nothing better than breakfast before bed — though you might want to check out these Waffle House rules beforehand. If those options leave you wanting, or you simply don't want to drive somewhere, you can also make a quick and easy snack at home.
One of the best late-night snacks is Greek yogurt and fruit. Greek yogurt is full of protein, which helps you stay full. Adding fruit imparts some fiber, and tart cherries are a particularly good choice because of their naturally high melatonin content that can help you sleep. If you're aiming for something crunchy and salty, give popcorn a try. Hummus and veggies or peanut butter toast are also great go-tos. While you should eat whatever makes sense for your own needs, ideally your late-night snacks leave you sated but not overly full. And whatever time you eat, at least reach for something delicious.