The 2 Magical Texas Roadhouse Words That Give The Prime Rib Bonus Flavor

When you head to Texas Roadhouse, you're probably craving the flavor of one thing: red meat. (Unless, of course, you're just in it for their fan-favorite rolls.) One beefy option you have on the Texas Roadhouse menu is the prime rib, which comes in 12-ounce, 14-ounce, and 16-ounce portions. Prime rib is often served as a flat slab of meat, but if you're looking for extra flavor and texture, there's a special cut you can ask for to change things up.

If you ask for the "end cut," as in the end cap of the prime rib roast, you might be able to snag a piece that's more bark than interior. According to a Reddit thread, a former employee mentions that these coveted end pieces are kept in the kitchen's prime rib warmer in anticipation of an enthusiast ordering one. But remember, there's only two ends to a prime rib, so there's no guarantee you'll snag one if someone else has ordered both of them first.