The 2 Magical Texas Roadhouse Words That Give The Prime Rib Bonus Flavor
When you head to Texas Roadhouse, you're probably craving the flavor of one thing: red meat. (Unless, of course, you're just in it for their fan-favorite rolls.) One beefy option you have on the Texas Roadhouse menu is the prime rib, which comes in 12-ounce, 14-ounce, and 16-ounce portions. Prime rib is often served as a flat slab of meat, but if you're looking for extra flavor and texture, there's a special cut you can ask for to change things up.
If you ask for the "end cut," as in the end cap of the prime rib roast, you might be able to snag a piece that's more bark than interior. According to a Reddit thread, a former employee mentions that these coveted end pieces are kept in the kitchen's prime rib warmer in anticipation of an enthusiast ordering one. But remember, there's only two ends to a prime rib, so there's no guarantee you'll snag one if someone else has ordered both of them first.
Why some people enjoy the flavor of the end cap so much
While prime rib is loved for its juicy and tender interior, the end cut sports a much different spec. The exterior of a proper prime rib is always well-seasoned, so anyone who prefers a big punch of salt and flavor would go wild for this option. In fact, many prime rib recipes call for aggressively seasoning the roast's exterior (the late Anne Burrell used a flavorful rub with plenty of salt) in order to make up for the sheer volume of the meat contained therein.
If done properly, the end cap should also feature some natural crust from the roasting process which, in turn, will give a boost of umami flavor thanks to the Maillard reaction, aka the browning of the meat. The one drawback is that for some, the outer surface of a prime rib can taste overseasoned, depending on the amount of salt called for by the recipe. But if you're looking to change up your Texas Roadhouse order, see if the end cap is available that day — an extra kick of meaty flavor and some additional contrasting texture never hurt anyone.