12 Hot Chocolate Mixes, Ranked Worst To Absolute Best

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It's coming up on hot chocolate season. For many, especially during the holidays, hot chocolate is a magical mug of nostalgia or a way to warm up after a snowy outing. But once the dreary days of winter arrive, the sweet liquid comfort can be a lifeline. Packed with vitamin C(hocolate), it becomes the stand-in for the vitamin D and mood enhancing rays of summer sun, a daily dose of calm and comfort to counteract the winter blues. Especially when consumed during the day — since it may be one of the foods you want to avoid late night — hot chocolate is the ultimate natural stimulant for kindling a positive outlook on a dreary winter day.

This frothy beverage may not be everyone's cup of tea; there are, after all, plenty of of hot ciders, steamed vanilla milks, and cups of hot butterscotch to savor on cold nights. None of those have the same psychological benefits of chocolate, however. With your mental wellbeing riding on this food choice, you'll want to consume the best option possible, which is why I tasted and savored 12 brands of hot chocolate, hot cocoa, and drinking chocolate mixes. And, yes, before anyone gets heated or tries to stir up trouble, I know there is a difference between the three, but for the purposes of this experiment, anything that was chocolatey and made to be added to hot liquid was included in the lineup. Taste is the ultimate consideration, but I did include the current price of each brand, which will vary based on location, and calculated an approximate cost per cup for comparison.