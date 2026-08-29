11 Things Customers Can't Stand About Starbucks In 2026

Some things we're willing to forgive at a restaurant. Not the best French fries in the state? Maybe we won't fret too much over frites. The server is slammed and your food's taking a minute? It happens. Most of the time, we let that stuff slide. After all, running an eatery is hard. But coffee? Coffee is different. Especially when that coffee comes from Starbucks, a chain bazillions of people have practically built their entire personalities (and social media presences) around.

In 2026, Starbucks customers have opinions. Strong ones. Lots of them. These opinions (let's just rip off the Band Aid and call them gripes, shall we?) are being aired on social media videos, customer reviews, Reddit threads, and pretty much every other nook and cranny the internet can reach.

And, similar to Thai food spice levels, harangues and harrumphs run the gamut from mere annoyances that elicit maybe a slight eye roll before that first sip to Starbucks issues that evoke big mad energy. Then, there are the nostalgic grievances, where customers look back at the Starbucks of yesteryear and wonder why everything has to change when they were perfectly happy with the old way. Regardless of what camp these customer complaints fell within, here is the 2026 laundry list of things they'd like to see Starbucks fix, change, or bring back.