5 Big Changes Coming To Starbucks In 2026

Starbucks is a company that is constantly in motion. Every year sees new developments for both the chain's products and its customer service overall. This insistence on always evolving has played a big role in making Starbucks one of the world's biggest food chains, but it can sometimes lead to negative fan feedback. For every return to the menu that delights Starbucks consumers (as with the raspberry syrup), there's another decision which is less popular, like limiting the amount of discounts Starbucks offers to its customers.

With 2026 already underway, looking at what we know of Starbucks' plans for the year gives us a clear view of both the good and the bad of the chain's next step in its evolution. While a handful of the changes that will define the year for the Seattle-based chain are sure to be popular with its customer base, there's no doubt that a few are going to ruffle the feathers of even the most dedicated Starbucks regulars.