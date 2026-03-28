5 Big Changes Coming To Starbucks In 2026
Starbucks is a company that is constantly in motion. Every year sees new developments for both the chain's products and its customer service overall. This insistence on always evolving has played a big role in making Starbucks one of the world's biggest food chains, but it can sometimes lead to negative fan feedback. For every return to the menu that delights Starbucks consumers (as with the raspberry syrup), there's another decision which is less popular, like limiting the amount of discounts Starbucks offers to its customers.
With 2026 already underway, looking at what we know of Starbucks' plans for the year gives us a clear view of both the good and the bad of the chain's next step in its evolution. While a handful of the changes that will define the year for the Seattle-based chain are sure to be popular with its customer base, there's no doubt that a few are going to ruffle the feathers of even the most dedicated Starbucks regulars.
Impressive new seasonal items
While Starbucks is no stranger to rolling out seasonal items routinely throughout the year, the chain has already proven it's looking to impress in 2026 with both of its spring menus. The initial spring menu was released in March and features new fan favorite drinks like the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato and the Iced Lavender Cream Chai Latte. The lavender cold foam has proven to be quite popular in general, as it can be added to several signature Starbucks drinks to great effect. As for the mid-spring menu, more Starbucks beverages will roll out starting in April when the mango-themed lineup arrives.
Of course, the biggest negative about these seasonal items is that they go away after just a few short months, leaving many of us wishing that things like the lavender cold foam would become a permanent fixture at the coffee shop chain. However, the bright side is that we have even more specialty items to look forward to this year in the summer, autumn (which is sure to feature complementary items to the enduring pumpkin spice latte), and winter. Considering Starbucks started the year swinging for the fences, one has to assume we're in store for a fun year of LTO items in 2026.
An overhauled bakery lineup
Another instance of new products arriving on the Starbucks menu this year comes in its bakery section, where fans will get to enjoy several new treats for a limited time. Six new pastries can now be found in Starbucks' bakery, many of which are fitting for a 2026 consumer base. For starters, the Dubai Chocolate Bite and the Chocolate Pistachio Loaf are both clearly taking advantage of the immense popularity boost that pistachio chocolate pairings have experienced recently. While these come a bit late to the trend (Starbucks' Dubai chocolate-themed winter menu was already on its way out in February), they're still heavy hitters in the chain's overhauled selection of baked goods.
Beyond those two, other new items in the bakery include the Strawberry Matcha Loaf, the Berry Blondie (a blondie-style brownie made with white chocolate, raspberry jam, and blueberry jam), and the Cookie Croissant Swirl. However, an early favorite among those who have tried the new pastries is the remarkable Yuzu Citrus Blossom. This pastry bears visual similarities to the discontinued apple croissant but has a citrusy cream within made from yuzu, a fruit that's popular in Japan. With additional pieces of candied yuzu on top of this delicious pastry, the treat delivers a flavor profile that's truly unique compared to most other items on the Starbucks menu. According to Starbucks, pairing the Yuzu Citrus Blossom with Pike Place brewed coffee is the best way to enjoy the popular new item.
The new Starbucks rewards program
While these menu updates have proven to be fairly popular among fans, the same cannot be said for the customer service-related updates. Notably, Starbucks' overhaul of its rewards program has been met with immense outrage. Many feel it is yet another downgrade for the continuously weakening digital discount system. The update rolled out on March 10 and introduced a tier system which splits customers into Green, Gold, and Reserve members based on how much money they spend at Starbucks in a calendar year. While this isn't necessarily an unheard of concept, it also makes it much harder to earn (and thus, redeem) stars if you are a casual consumer. Instead, the new system prioritizes those who can afford to spend $600 to $800 at Starbucks each year. This, unsurprisingly, has made many people feel as though it's not worth going through the trouble of using the app at all.
However, the new rewards program does have a few nice perks to keep track of during its first year in use. Mod Mondays is a promotion that Starbucks will run each month that allows rewards program members to make one drink modification for free — a small yet helpful promotion for those with particular drink orders. Plus, the coffee chain added a 60-star reward that allows you to reduce the price of any item by $2. While this is another small benefit, it is one that will come in handy when you need it.
Full rollout of the 'Green Apron Service' initiative
As Starbucks aims to improve the details which determine its future success, two major focuses for the chain currently are customer service and hospitality. Because of this, Starbucks has developed what the company is calling "Green Apron Service," a major upgrade in how Starbucks staff members (aka "partners") are trained to handle customer interactions. The new training program was first rolled out to some 1,500 stores in 2025, but is now expected to become the norm at all 16,000 American locations.
The system primarily aims to improve the quality of interactions Starbucks partners have with customers while reducing how long an order takes from start to finish. This comes in the form of training partners to be friendlier as well as addressing staffing and scheduling issues, but also comes with a time limit that Starbucks intends to hold its employees to. Each drink order should now be completed within four minutes – a deadline that only half of all transactions met when the program was first developed. So, if you notice your local Starbucks barista being nicer and making your drink faster in the coming months, it's likely the Green Apron Service paying dividends.
New seating and mugs
Another development that is set to impact Starbucks locations in 2026 is the introduction of new decor and drinkware for people to enjoy when dining inside the coffee shop. Notably, the addition of purple lounge chairs (akin to the ones many Starbucks locations had up until 2008) to newer and renovated stores will help make sitting inside the shop more comfortable. At the same time, porcelain mugs with larger handles are set to appear at many North American locations by the end of the year.
This intention to improve the interior of Starbucks locations comes alongside the Green Apron Service program as part of the "Back to Starbucks" strategy that is intended to improve the overall experience of customers from the moment they walk into a location until the moment they walk out. Ultimately, Starbucks hopes to reclaim its identity as a third space where those looking to spend time outside of their homes and workplaces can stop and stay a while. The coffee chain sees 2026 as the perfect year to make strides in that area.