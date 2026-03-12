'I Am So Done' — Starbucks New Reward Program Has Customers Fuming

While companies are always seeking ways to innovate on their products and services, consumers expect them to put a lot of thought into these changes when it comes to rewards systems, as even small tweaks can lead to fans interacting differently with what they're buying. In the case of Starbucks and its "reimagined" loyalty program, fans have been quick to point out that it's a step backward in terms of usefulness for consumers and will likely deter them from purchasing coffee from the chain with the same frequency that they used to.

For those unfamiliar, the new Starbucks Rewards system will separate consumers into three tiers — Green Members, Gold Members, and Reserve Members — depending on how many stars they have at the end of the year. Green is the base tier, Gold requires 500 stars in a year, and Reserve requires 2,500 stars. Because this change also comes with a decrease in the amount of stars you get per dollar (making it harder to rise up the tier rank), customers are furious with a system that used to be a great way to save some money at Starbucks. "As someone who has been a rewards member for like 15 years, this is absolutely a crock of s**t," one Redditor lamented. "I can't believe they're gonna even attempt this ... They're raising the prices, lowering the quality, and now taking away the rewards? They should just send me a letter telling me to stop coming in."