Make Your Starbucks Chai Latte Extra Creamy With One Simple Swap
Although it's no secret that the search for a real cup of chai will take you beyond Starbucks, the coffee chain's chai latte has been a menu staple for over 25 years for a reason. The foamy Starbucks classic is perhaps the most iconic iteration of the not-so-traditional American chai latte: an intensely sweet, mildly spicy beverage prepared with chai concentrate and steamed milk. And while most customers acknowledge that it's nothing like real chai, many (including me) have to admit that it's quite tasty. That said, there's always room for improvement — whether the Starbucks chai latte is your go-to order or an occasional treat, you may find it even more satisfying with a simple, extra-creamy substitute. For a smoother, richer Starbucks chai latte, simply swap the water with the milk of your choice.
Starbucks' hot chai latte is usually made with milk, water, and chai tea concentrate. Although Starbucks hasn't revealed the exact formula of the drink, baristas suggest that it's typically prepared with a ratio of half water and half milk. However, many customers find that requesting no water in their chai latte results in a smoother, creamier, and more enjoyable beverage.
How to order a Starbucks chai latte with milk instead of water
To swap milk for water in your Starbucks chai latte, simply specify "no water" when ordering. Although asking for no water in your chai latte isn't one of the customizations that annoy Starbucks baristas, be sure to make the request politely and follow this ordering formula so the baristas will thank you. If you're ordering online, you should see water listed under "add-ins," and you can select "no water" from the drop-down menu. Starbucks' standard chai latte is made with 2% milk, but this creamy swap works with any of the coffee chain's milk options. For an even richer drink, consider choosing whole milk, or try it with oat milk for a delightfully creamy non-dairy option.
Some Starbucks chai latte lovers argue that the drink is spicier and stronger when prepared with water, so if you like your chai extra spicy, this swap may not be your cup of tea (although, if you like your chai spicy, Starbucks' chai latte probably isn't your cup of tea). However, many customers prefer the smoother, sweeter flavor of the no-water version, and it's certainly worth trying this simple, extra-creamy swap for yourself. If you can't make it to Starbucks, no problem — you can always whip up your own at home using the best tea latte ratio for your favorite type of latte.