Make Your Starbucks Chai Latte Extra Creamy With One Simple Swap

To swap milk for water in your Starbucks chai latte, simply specify "no water" when ordering. Although asking for no water in your chai latte isn't one of the customizations that annoy Starbucks baristas, be sure to make the request politely and follow this ordering formula so the baristas will thank you. If you're ordering online, you should see water listed under "add-ins," and you can select "no water" from the drop-down menu. Starbucks' standard chai latte is made with 2% milk, but this creamy swap works with any of the coffee chain's milk options. For an even richer drink, consider choosing whole milk, or try it with oat milk for a delightfully creamy non-dairy option.

Some Starbucks chai latte lovers argue that the drink is spicier and stronger when prepared with water, so if you like your chai extra spicy, this swap may not be your cup of tea (although, if you like your chai spicy, Starbucks' chai latte probably isn't your cup of tea). However, many customers prefer the smoother, sweeter flavor of the no-water version, and it's certainly worth trying this simple, extra-creamy swap for yourself. If you can't make it to Starbucks, no problem — you can always whip up your own at home using the best tea latte ratio for your favorite type of latte.