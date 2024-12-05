How Chai (And The Chai Latte) Came To America
There's nothing that embodies the holiday spirit but can also be enjoyed all year round like the classic chai latte. This mouthwatering beverage can be served hot or iced and is often combined with complementary flavors like vanilla or pumpkin spice. (You'll want to check out Starbucks' new fall chai-inspired drink that's coming for the PSL's throne.)
Chai, a blend of black tea with milk and sugar, is one of the most popular beverages in India. It's so rich in history, aroma, and antioxidants that it feels less like a beverage and more like an experience. Just saying the word evokes a nostalgic feeling of warmth. It's spicy, comforting, and somehow always exactly what you need on a chilly day. Chai translates to "tea" in Hindi, which comes from the Mandarin word for tea, "cha." (So when you ask for a "chai tea latte," you're really asking for a "tea tea latte.") Masala chai is the spiced version that many of us think of when we say "chai," and is brewed with a symphony of seasonings including cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. If you love a cafe latte, consider asking your barista for a dirty chai latte, which integrates the beloved chai flavors with a shot of espresso.
But how did this centuries-old Indian beverage become such a staple in American cafes, with chai lattes taking their place next to espressos and matcha on every coffee shop menu? It's a journey that spans continents, cultures, and a bit of reinvention along the way.
What is the history of chai?
Legend has it that the origins of chai date back over 5,000 years. Back then, chai didn't contain tea at all and was a healing drink made of herbs and spices, like ginger and cloves, and used in Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical practice. The drink was known for offering various health benefits such as aiding digestion, fighting off infections and colds, and soothing aches and pains.
Tea wasn't incorporated into chai until the mid-1800s when British colonists industrialized tea production in India to interfere with China's monopoly on the market. Several famous British botanists stole tea seedlings from China and planted them in India to cultivate their own tea crops. These colonists specifically discovered and harvested the Camellia sinensis plant, which could be used to produce black, green, and white tea. English tea production and exportation in India grew in success, but tea was not widely popular with Indian locals until the 1900s. During this time, economic stagnation in Britain led to a fall in exports and a resulting tea surplus in India, which encouraged producers to start marketing tea to Indian consumers.
Local tea shops and stalls, also known as chaiwallas, opened up and brought a new sense of flair to the drink. While at first, Indians imitated British tea-drinking habits — the Brits preferred black tea mixed with milk and sugar — local tea drinkers eventually incorporated spices into the beverage again, transforming English tea into masala chai. In the 1940s, India won its independence, and masala chai spread quickly across the country. What was once viewed as an imperialist drink became one that was authentically and distinctly Indian.
How did chai make its way to America?
Chai first started being enjoyed and appreciated by Americans who toured India in the '70s and '80s, and the market for chai only continued to expand after this. Various brands, like Oregon Chai and Starbucks, popularized a Westernized version of the drink which spread rapidly across the U.S. While chai tea was enjoyed by many, it didn't quite portray the drink's authentic Indian flavors.
Unlike masala chai, which is simmered on a stovetop with fresh spices and tea, the American chai latte was made using chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk to create a creamy, sweet beverage. This meant traditional masala chai became largely misrepresented around the U.S. (A search for a real cup of chai will send you beyond Starbucks.) Meanwhile, the chai latte quickly resonated with coffee drinkers who were looking for a beverage with a health-conscious image.
Today, American chai has taken on many forms, from chai bags, chai concentrates, and even chai-flavored cakes and desserts like baked chai peach clafoutis or spiced chai cookies. As chai has continued to rise in popularity around the U.S., as both a holiday drink and a year-round comfort beverage, many small tea shops have paid homage to its historic roots by serving chai made the traditional way. The beverage has become both an Indian and an American staple. It's a drink that found a place in two worlds. With every sip, it tells a story of tradition, migration, and the beauty of cultural fusion.