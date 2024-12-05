How Chai (And The Chai Latte) Came To America

There's nothing that embodies the holiday spirit but can also be enjoyed all year round like the classic chai latte. This mouthwatering beverage can be served hot or iced and is often combined with complementary flavors like vanilla or pumpkin spice. (You'll want to check out Starbucks' new fall chai-inspired drink that's coming for the PSL's throne.)

Chai, a blend of black tea with milk and sugar, is one of the most popular beverages in India. It's so rich in history, aroma, and antioxidants that it feels less like a beverage and more like an experience. Just saying the word evokes a nostalgic feeling of warmth. It's spicy, comforting, and somehow always exactly what you need on a chilly day. Chai translates to "tea" in Hindi, which comes from the Mandarin word for tea, "cha." (So when you ask for a "chai tea latte," you're really asking for a "tea tea latte.") Masala chai is the spiced version that many of us think of when we say "chai," and is brewed with a symphony of seasonings including cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. If you love a cafe latte, consider asking your barista for a dirty chai latte, which integrates the beloved chai flavors with a shot of espresso.

But how did this centuries-old Indian beverage become such a staple in American cafes, with chai lattes taking their place next to espressos and matcha on every coffee shop menu? It's a journey that spans continents, cultures, and a bit of reinvention along the way.