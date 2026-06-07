Best French Fries You Can Find In Every State

When it comes to French fry preference, people have a lot of (strong) opinions. From the ideal shape for French fries to the best type of potato, America's tater tastes run the gamut. And that's not even talking about the pretty crazy history of the classic menu mainstay. Like, did you know that the name French fry is actually a misnomer of sorts? It's true – French fries are actually thought to be Belgian in origin.

But no matter where they came from, the fact remains that French fries are the side dish that acts as the perfect accompaniment to so many things: burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, you name it. There are even those who love French fries so much that they make these salty staples the main event. While burgers are often the center of attention, fry fans are keenly aware that subpar French fries can absolutely tank an otherwise tasty meal. They can also elevate a humdrum entree to heavenly heights.

Suffice to say that finding the right fry is vital to the success of any excellent repast. This is why we've taken it upon ourselves to go on the hunt for the eateries serving up the very best French fries in America. From the Gulf coast of Alabama to the wide open spaces of Wyoming, we sought out the salty, crispy, tastiest tater strips, so we could bring you the most savory spud selections from each state.