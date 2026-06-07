Best French Fries You Can Find In Every State
When it comes to French fry preference, people have a lot of (strong) opinions. From the ideal shape for French fries to the best type of potato, America's tater tastes run the gamut. And that's not even talking about the pretty crazy history of the classic menu mainstay. Like, did you know that the name French fry is actually a misnomer of sorts? It's true – French fries are actually thought to be Belgian in origin.
But no matter where they came from, the fact remains that French fries are the side dish that acts as the perfect accompaniment to so many things: burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, you name it. There are even those who love French fries so much that they make these salty staples the main event. While burgers are often the center of attention, fry fans are keenly aware that subpar French fries can absolutely tank an otherwise tasty meal. They can also elevate a humdrum entree to heavenly heights.
Suffice to say that finding the right fry is vital to the success of any excellent repast. This is why we've taken it upon ourselves to go on the hunt for the eateries serving up the very best French fries in America. From the Gulf coast of Alabama to the wide open spaces of Wyoming, we sought out the salty, crispy, tastiest tater strips, so we could bring you the most savory spud selections from each state.
Alabama: Red's Little School House
You could drive right past family-owned Red's Little School House and never realize some of Alabama's most fantastic fries are inside. Hand-cut from fresh potatoes, these little crinkle-cut beauties are fried until oh-so-crispy, while still staying deliciously cushy in the center, then are finished with just the right sprinkling of salty, peppery seasoning. Locals particularly enjoy the fries paired with Red's iconic fried chicken and onion rings.
(334) 584-7955
20 Gardner Rd, Grady, AL 36036
Alaska: Tent City Taphouse
With a name that honors Anchorage's railroad settlement days (the city was a "tent city" for workers), Tent City Taphouse is known for its duck fat fries, which have become a fan favorite among the elevated pub menu. Rich (thanks to that duck fat), perfectly crispy, and full of flavor, these are fries that immediately ruin any other fries that follow. Customers have highlighted them as the best around, making them less of a side dish and more a main event.
(907) 644-8368
343 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Mister Pio
Named the best fries in Phoenix by Phoenix New Times, Mister Pio treats its taters with the same expertise as its famed Peruvian-style chicken, including a multiple-step cooking process resulting in the telltale crunch and fluffy interior customers crave. Finished with a flourish of sea salt, these fries hit every texture note, resulting in a side dish that sings. Customers agree that it's a song they'll listen to any day.
(602) 441-5060
4502 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arkansas: George's
George's has served comfort fare classics for decades, and its house-made fries are part of what keeps Arkansans coming back. Here, fresh potatoes are cut throughout the day, then fried in top-quality oil until crispy. Customers can order them plain, adorned with creamy, decadent cheese, or practically drenched in gravy. A tasty trio, indeed, which might explain why these fries have become just as renowned as the burgers at this longtime family-owned restaurant.
(479) 785-1199
2120 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901
California: Father's Office
The City of Angels has no shortage of heavenly French fries floating around its eatery menus, but when it comes to LA's best, Father's Office lands near the top of fry debates. The ultra-thin shoestring fries pair with garlic parsley aioli instead of ketchup for a dynamic combination that receives regular praise from customers. Even the sweet potato version generates plenty of buzz, too, thanks to a roasted garlic and blue cheese aioli accompaniment.
Multiple locations
Colorado: The Grateful Gnome
Colorado clearly likes its potatoes to party, with the disco fries at The Grateful Gnome earning praise as the best around. And while some may not know the difference between disco fries and poutine, or the intriguing disco fries diner origin story, one thing many Coloradans do know is that the gravy-riddled wonders found here are divine. Also available are regular and loaded fries, featuring Cheez Whiz, sour cream, bacon, and chives.
(720) 598-6863
4369 Stuart St, Denver, CO 80212
Connecticut: Jefferson Fry Company
There's a not-so-secret to success when it comes to Jefferson Fry Company fries. These Irish chip shop-inspired fries (served "dirty" and loaded with a near-endless array of topping choices) are giving main character energy, are rescuing Connecticut residents from soggy, sad tater strings one salty, savory bite at a time. Think everything from truffle Parmesan to pulled pork, as well as taco toppings, curry chicken, and poutine-style gravy combinations, all of which receive a steady stream of glowing reviews from customers.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Burgers by Wildwich
Burgers by Wildwich may be famous for its burgers (just look at the name), but customers may argue the fries here deserve equal billing. You can go classic, opt for cheesy fries, or choose one of two loaded options with queso, bacon, and ranchero sauce, or crab, queso, and Old Bay. The Crabby Fries especially have garnered praise thanks to this unique queso-and-Old-Bay pairing. Locals recommend Wildwich as Delaware's best, with the accompanying dips also receiving the stamp of approval.
(302) 898-5335
2616 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703
Florida: Hellenic
Florida's fry scene gets some Mediterranean mojo at Hellenic, where Greek-inspired, loaded fries earn serious love. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," this eatery takes hand-cut fries and dresses them up dapper with lamb, tzatziki, tomatoes, pickled onions, and crumbled feta. Locals particularly praise how the salty cheese and citrus notes work so well with the rich, crispy potatoes.
(954) 323-2450
10436 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Georgia: Leon's Full Service
Fans of hefty fry portions won't be disappointed at Leon's Full Service, where hand-cut pomme frites arrive en masse. They also won't be sad about the two sauces that come along for the ride (customers' choice between garlic aioli, smoked tomato mayo, ranch, sweet chili barbecue, and more). Atlanta locals and visitors have heaped praise upon the fries, with the sauces really making them shine.
(404) 687-0500
131 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Hawaii: Arden Waikiki
Arden Waikiki's thick-cut furikake fries take diners on a delicious world-crossing journey, adorned with savory Japanese seasoning and spicy mayo for dipping. Patrons can even upgrade their tasty trek by adding smoked trout roe for an extra indulgent accouterment. Located inside the Lotus Honolulu Hotel, Arden has earned acclaim from locals and food critics for creating fries people can't stop dreaming, writing, or posting about after that first bite.
(808) 791-5151
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Boise Fry Company
Boise Fry Company customers choose from multiple potato varieties for their fries (russet, purple, sweet, red, or gold), then pick different cuts (curly to shoestring and more). The fries are cooked in beef tallow for flavor (vegan options are available), then diners can experiment with eclectic dipping options (garlic rosemary salt, blueberry ketchup, the list goes on) to create combos that sound unusual, but somehow rock. Customers especially love the sweet potato fries with blueberry ketchup or garlic aioli.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Creepies
Food critics have ranked the tater strip offerings from Creepies among the best fries in the Windy City, thanks to their crispness and indulgent, buttery taste. According to those in the know, the kitchen double-fries the potatoes and uses clarified butter, which results in the richness and the crunchy exterior and softer interior combination customers crave. The fries come with flavorful garlic aioli and caramelized onion dipping sauces, praised by diners.
(312) 579-2727
1360 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Fat Dan's
Fat Dan's serves fresh-cut fries that are expertly seasoned, with locals arguing they are the best in Indianapolis. The signature Best Fries in the Universe basket comes tossed in a savory seasoning blend that keeps people reaching for just one more handful (on repeat). Meanwhile, the IPA Beer Cheese Fries appetizer option adds house-smoked bacon, beer cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and scallions for those seeking a seriously over-the-top option.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Frydae
Frydae is the loaded fry destination of Iowa, presenting patrons with everything from Korean BBQ kimchi and Nashville hot chicken to buffalo chicken mac, breakfast, and classic poutine iterations, and more. Locals claim it's one of the best fry spots, especially during midweek slumps when only carbs and comforting cheese will help. Customers especially applaud the Korean BBQ kimchi and buffalo chicken mac fries, noting how the house ranch creamy coolness of the latter calms the spicy buffalo kick perfectly.
(319) 200-4550
743 10th St, Marion, IA 52302
Kansas: The Pad
Ever wondered about the history of curly fries? It's pretty fascinating — but even more exciting are the fries served at The Pad. The eatery has served these spirals (called Kurly Q Fries) for generations, and locals still talk about them with warm nostalgia. In fact, for many Kansans, The Pad was their first introduction to curly fries, long before they became common. The chili cheese and shrimp options also merit an order.
(785) 234-3596
1730 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66608
Kentucky: Hammerheads
Diners at Hammerheads in Louisville are offered several hand-cut French fry varieties to choose from, including truffle fries, garlic herb fries, and sweet potato fries, but it's the duck fat fries that are setting tongues wagging. Fried in duck fat and sprinkled with sea salt, they've landed on multiple lists rounding up the best fries in Louisville. Crispy outside with a fluffy inside, these are fries you would happily order solo rather than just a side.
(502) 365-1112
921 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: The Delachaise
Not settling for serving standard French fries, The Delachaise elevates its spuds by cooking them in goose fat instead of your run-of-the-mill oil. The result is a deeply rich, crisp pomme frite that locals adore. Served alongside malt vinegar aioli and spicy Thai peanut satay, these fries have been highlighted for earning this eatery its fame. And regulars? They insist the goose fat makes all the difference.
(504) 895-0858
3442 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Pier French Fries
Any trip to Maine's Old Orchard Beach feels incomplete without a stop at Pier French Fries. Since the 1930s, this seasonal favorite has garnered a devoted following thanks to its fresh-cut, crinkled fries that are considered the best around. For some, the classic fry pairing involves salt, malt vinegar, and a seaside afternoon. For others? Gravy, cheese curds, or chili piled on their fries is the way to go.
(207) 934-2328
12 Old Orchard St, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Maryland: Annabel Lee Tavern
At Baltimore's Annabel Lee Tavern, duck fat fries are nearly as famous as the classic poet Edgar Allan Poe (whose poem also inspired the eatery's name). These thin, crispy fries are cooked in duck fat, seasoned with herbs de Provence, and praised for having the perfect balance of crunch and soft potato middle. Locals rank them among Charm City's finest, while foodies and critics also rave(n) about them (sorry, couldn't resist).
(443) 869-2370
601 S Clinton St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Sullivan's Castle Island
Ask any local Massachusetts fry enthusiast, and chances are they'll tell you no summery day feels quite right until you've had at least one serving of the unbeatable Sullivan's Castle Island fries (preferably beachside). This beloved treasure has been calming fry cravings with its famous crinkle-cut iterations (available in regular or large portions) since the early 1950s. The menu as a whole helped Sullivan's earn recognition from the James Beard Foundation with an America's Classics Award.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Green Dot Stables
Diners at Green Dot Stables can choose from several tempting fry styles, including truffle and herb, Cajun, poutine, regular fries, and venison chili cheese fries. Local publications place Green Dot Stables among Detroit's top spots for fries, while readers have repeatedly voted its poutine among the city's favorites. The venison chili cheese version is particularly noteworthy, stacked with chili that has a whisper of sweet, plus plenty of melty cheese.
(313) 962-5588
2200 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: Le Burger 4304
Le Burger 4304 serves hand-cut pommes frites that are cooked three times, resulting in an exceptionally crispy, crunchy texture. The fries come in several variations, including Classique with house sauce, Supreme with bacon, chives, and cheese sauce, and the even more luxurious Royal, topped with black truffle aioli and foie gras. There's a reason local diners nominate these fries among the Twin Cities' best.
(612) 328-9267
4304 Upton Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mississippi: Stamps Super Burgers
Stamps Super Burgers' fries start with fresh-cut potatoes cooked to order, then are finished with a sprinkling of the restaurant's signature (and beloved) lemon-pepper seasoning. The uniquely distinct spice blend, developed by the founding family, provides a tasty combo of tang, pepper, and savory flavors that has become one of the restaurant's defining trademarks. Customers point to these fries as ideal sidekicks to Stamps' equally beloved burgers.
stampssuperburgers.company.site
(601) 352-4555
1801 Dalton St, Jackson, MS 39204
Missouri: Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes gets creative with its French fries, offering customers tasty combinations that include sea salt and pepper, truffle and Parmesan, smoked fries (which can be loaded with ingredients such as pulled pork, homemade chili, cheese sauce, and sautéed jalapeños), or even the super-distinct sweet potato fries, topped with peanut butter and marshmallow cream. Critics have shared appreciation for these inventive iterations, and customers appreciate the dynamic duo that the fries make with the burgers.
Multiple locations
Montana: The Burger Dive
Diners at The Burger Dive can customize their fry order with garlic, Cajun, chili cheese, or stick with classic fries, but the garlic version receives the most praise. Customers insist that these fries steal the spotlight from even the burgers themselves (and that's saying something, as burgers are in the very name of the business!), while local publications have singled out the fries in general as being among Montana's finest.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob brings flavorful flair to Nebraska's fry scene. The restaurant's curry fries have become a clear favorite, earning recognition from local press and enthusiastic recommendations from delighted diners. They come lightly seasoned with curry and are traditionally served alongside mayo and ketchup, but guests wanting something even more exciting can upgrade to feta fries topped with sauces and cheese, or choose the satisfying, fully-loaded Super Fry version with meat or falafel.
(402) 504-3223
620 N 50th St, Omaha, NE 68132
Nevada: 595 Craft and Kitchen
Sin City is known for embracing excess, and when it comes to fries, nobody does over-the-top like 595 Craft and Kitchen. Its house-cut potatoes are double-fried for extra crunch, then transformed into no-joking-around creations like Hangover Fries, Stoner Fries, and Garbage Fries. Toppings include pork belly, grilled chicken, beer cheese, guacamole, bacon, and pickled chiles. Locals point visitors here for the city's top-loaded fries, for good reason.
(702) 586-1050
4950 S Rainbow Blvd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Olde Towne Tavern
Olde Towne Tavern earns praise for taking customers on a French fry journey with three very different, yet equally tasty directions. You have regular fries, then poutine, featuring fries, gravy, and fried cheese curds. And for sweet-toothed diners? They can reach for the sweet potato fries, finished with maple syrup. New Hampshire foodies single out the sweet potato version especially, while poutine fans appreciate the gravy's delicious flavor.
(603) 633-6061
437 Nashua St, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Tops Diner
When Garden State residents discuss the finest disco fries, Tops Diner is consistently part of that convo. This classic diner dish features crispy fries smothered in oh-so-melty mozzarella, then drenched in a signature brown gravy. This savory homemade gravy is a particularly mouthwatering element of a dish that dazzles, with food lovers pointing to these fries as the benchmark others try to match.
(973) 481-0490
500 Passaic Ave, East Newark, NJ 07029
New Mexico: High Noon Restaurant & Saloon
High Noon Restaurant & Saloon's fries are technically an appetizer, which means they often arrive before the main course and quickly become the star of the table. These truffle fries feature shoestring potato strands tossed with truffle oil and Parmesan, creating a combination that customers crave. The restaurant even describes them as its most irresistible app, while Albuquerque diners consider them among the city's best fries.
(505) 765-1455
425 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: Tolo
Tolo literally shakes things up with its French fries. The restaurant's seaweed "shake shake" fries feature shoestring potatoes, which are first fried to crisp perfection, then tossed in a paper bag with powdered nori. And then? You guessed it — shake, shake, shake those chefs go, coating every bite with savory seaweed flavor. Critics have included them among NYC's most fab fries, praising both the unique preparation and the generous serving size.
(917) 540-0884
28 Canal St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Jolie
It's absolutely fitting that Jolie means "pretty" in French, because the fries at this chic eatery are indeed a thing of beauty. Aptly called frites, customers can order either herb or truffle versions, with the truffle twist in particular attracting attention. Highlighted among the area's finest, visitors make a point of ordering these fries every time they stop in.
(919) 803-7221
620 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota: The Hub Pub
If there's one thing that patrons do not waffle about, it's that the fries at The Hub Pub are top tier. Diners can order classic waffle fries with peppercorn gravy, or a poutine-style version with jalapeño-spiced cheese curds. The peppercorn gravy gets particular praise, adding a savory flavor punch that eaters appreciate. Local fans mention The Hub Pub when the topic of best fries arises.
(701) 746-7443
205 N 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Ohio: Tip Top Kitchen & Cocktails
Ohio's tip-top fries are found at Tip Top Kitchen & Cocktails. While traditional shoestring fries are available, the sweet potato fries are welcomed to the table with especially passionate warmth. Served with a spicy mayo dipping sauce, these unique fry offerings strike a delicious chord that teeters tastily between sweetness and heat. Local recommendations spotlight them, and Columbus Monthly even gave the fries here a nod, too.
(614) 221-8300
73 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma: Lone Wolf Banh Mi
Lone Wolf Banh Mi owes much of its fan devotion to its kimchi fries, a highly recommended menu item. Patrons can look forward to skin-on fries loaded with cheeses, kimchi, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, and a choice of aioli. More adventurous eaters can order extras, such as candied bacon, calamari, meatballs, and more.
(918) 728-7778
203 E Archer St, Tulsa, OK 74103
Oregon: Jeju
Jeju takes great care when it comes to its fries, carefully preparing them with a three-cook process that maximizes crunch. Served alongside a house secret sauce, these fries have earned applause from both local outlets and customers (the sauce, in particular). In fact, some observers have gone so far as to call them Portland's most primo fry picks.
(503) 502-2038
626 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Ishkabibble's Eatery
Patrons at Ishkabibble's have their pick among an exciting lineup of French fries, which includes pizza fries, sweet potato fries, Spanish fries, and several styles of cheese fries featuring different dairy delights. The cheese fries are the real headliner, earning praise for staying crisp even beneath a sensational smothering of mouthwatering cheese. Food critics have also highlighted the pizza fries, topped with mozzarella, sauce, and oregano. Suffice to say, Ishkabibble's has a fry to fit every preference.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Wright's Farm
When Rhode Islanders talk fries, Wright's Farm has lips flapping (and smacking). In fact, this eatery was chosen as a reader-selected top fry destination by The Providence Journal. Its signature home-style fries have people constantly munching, with thousands of pounds reportedly served each week. Foodies have singled them out as fantastic, joking that one serving never quite feels like enough.
(401) 769-2856
84 Inman Rd, Burrillville, RI 02830
South Carolina: Scoundrel
While the name may sound nefarious, the only really wicked thing at the Michelin-starred Scoundrel is the duck fries. The restaurant's duck fat frites have earned special attention from local diners and culinary insiders, including high praise from a "Top Chef" judge.
(864) 283-0095
18 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner
When it comes to South Dakota eateries that offer customers a fry experience with serious comfort-food appeal, Phillips Avenue Diner places right at the top. The must-order at this Guy Fieri-spotlighted diner is the poutine, featuring fries laden with pulled pork, cheese curds, and a smothering of savory brown gravy sauce. Foodies have waxed poetic about the dish, which shares menu billing alongside traditional fries and sweet potato fries.
(605) 335-4977
121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Fryce Cream
Few places embrace the whimsical side of fries quite like Fryce Cream. This spot cooks its fries fresh to order, customized with seasonings ranging from Nashville hot and Cajun to truffle Parmesan and Old Bay, plus a variety of dipping sauces, served alongside a cup or cone of soft serve. Both local publications and residents have celebrated it as a crispy, tasty go-to for fry lovers.
2905 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Manhattan Project Beer Company
Despite what the name may lead you to believe, Manhattan Project Beer Company is no one-trick pony. Just ask Dallas locals, who confirm these are the best fried spud strands they've enjoyed in decades. Guests can keep things simple with classic fries or opt for loaded chili cheese fries. Foodies have talked up these fries — plus their accompanying dips — making this menu item as attention-grabbing as a brew.
(469) 678-8870
2215 Sulphur St, Dallas, TX 75208
Utah: Greek Souvlaki
At Greek Souvlaki, the fries are every bit as talked about as the gyros (maybe even more). Available in regular or sweet potato varieties, these thicker-cut fries are known for delivering plenty of satisfying potato in every bite. Their real claim to fame, however, is the restaurant's near-iconic fry sauce. Local foodies have ranked the fries among Utah's best, and Salt Lake City diners have deemed this sauce-fry combo the gold standard of stringed-spud goodness.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Al's French Frys
A 2024 poll placed Al's French Frys among Vermont's favorites, while some have even boldly argued that they're the finest fries in America. The fresh-cut spuds are double-fried the old-fashioned way, creating a crackling good exterior (literally) encasing a soft, airy inside. Guests can order them by the cup, pint, or quart, then add toppings like gravy, chili, or cheese. The fries-focused restaurant has even earned James Beard recognition.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Die By Fry
As the name suggests, Die By Fry knows its French fries. The theme here centers around absolutely stacked baskets of fries topped-to-toppling with everything from white cheddar crab and Bang Bang shrimp to Philly cheesesteak, bulgogi, and more. Foodies often feature the restaurant on social media, while customers give props to the portion sizes, crispy exteriors, fluffy interiors, and varied, creative choices. Non-loaded options (Cajun, sweet potato, and garlic Parmesan truffle fries) are also available.
(804) 414-6030
111 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
Washington: Bait Shop
Bait Shop keeps things refreshingly simple with its French fries. These hand-cut, skin-on fries arrive hot from the fryer, making diners smile with a crisp exterior and plenty of potato flavor packed inside. Food writers have ranked them among the city's best, describing them as fries perfectly suited for midnight cravings. Locals are equally enthusiastic with their praise.
(206) 420-8742
606 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
West Virginia: Kel's Tavern
Kel's Tavern channels its Appalachian roots by putting a mountain-grown twist on its fries. While regular and sweet potato fries are available, the real attractions are the pimento cheese fries, which come topped with a house-made blend of sharp cheddar and sweet pimentos. The dish is super popular with customers, who praise the spuds for tasting fresh and the sauce for its flavor.
facebook.com/p/Kels-Tavern-Charleston
(304) 347-8577
222 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25302
Wisconsin: Tip Top Tavern
Tip Top Tavern and its waffle-cut sweet potato fries are creating quite the buzz in Wisconsin. Served alongside the restaurant's signature Tip Top Jam, these spud offerings present patrons with a sweet-and-savory selection that diners single out as a favorite. While traditional French fries are also available, it's the unique pairing of waffle fries and fruity jam that seems to elicit the most joy.
(608) 241-5515
601 North St, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Trio
At Trio, even folks who normally avoid blue cheese find themselves converted to instant fans by the bleu cheese waffle fries. This popular appetizer pairs crispy waffle fries with a warm bleu cheese fondue, scallions, and fresh ground pepper. Locals name these fries among the area's best, while fry aficionados admit that, while they may have been initially skeptical, the first blissful, bleu cheese bite won them over.
(307) 734-8038
45 S Glenwood, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Finding the most fabulous French fries in every state is not for the faint of heart! We not only reviewed recommendations from food critics, but dug deep into regional publications, social media, online commentary on sites such as Yelp and Tripadvisor, and more.
We paid special attention to establishments repeatedly praised by both pros and everyday diners, while also considering what made each fry unique. The result is a state-by-state collection celebrating fries that are so salty (sometimes sweet, too) that you can't help but stand at attention.