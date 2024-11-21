How Disco Fries Became A Diner Favorite

Diners aren't just spots to grab a meal, they're nostalgic symbols of American culture, open 24/7 and serving up comfort food along with a welcome sense of belonging. Back in the disco days, diners were the go-to pit stop for dancing kids who were looking to sober up with a plate of big, bold, greasy goodness. And let's not forget the diner staples — those homey, feel-good dishes that never go out of style. When you talk about what separates great diners from good ones you have to look at its menu classics, and you can't talk about diner culture without mentioning disco fries. As co-owner at Tops Diner in East Newark — one of the most highly regarded diners in New Jersey — Dimitrios "Jimmy" Golemis says, "if [a diner] can't make a good disco fry, they should shut down immediately."

A beloved diner staple, disco fries feature a towering pile of golden, crispy fries draped in gooey mozzarella and generously smothered in velvety brown gravy. Living up to the name, disco fries satisfy every late-night reveler's craving, with hot gravy and melting cheese pouring down in a majestic cascade. It's a glorious hot mess in the best way possible (reminiscent of the disco scene itself) and is a great alternative to Taco Bell's nacho fries that they keep removing from the menu. Disco fries can offer comfort to any drunken soul seeking a 3 a.m. pick-me-up.