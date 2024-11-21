How Disco Fries Became A Diner Favorite
Diners aren't just spots to grab a meal, they're nostalgic symbols of American culture, open 24/7 and serving up comfort food along with a welcome sense of belonging. Back in the disco days, diners were the go-to pit stop for dancing kids who were looking to sober up with a plate of big, bold, greasy goodness. And let's not forget the diner staples — those homey, feel-good dishes that never go out of style. When you talk about what separates great diners from good ones you have to look at its menu classics, and you can't talk about diner culture without mentioning disco fries. As co-owner at Tops Diner in East Newark — one of the most highly regarded diners in New Jersey — Dimitrios "Jimmy" Golemis says, "if [a diner] can't make a good disco fry, they should shut down immediately."
A beloved diner staple, disco fries feature a towering pile of golden, crispy fries draped in gooey mozzarella and generously smothered in velvety brown gravy. Living up to the name, disco fries satisfy every late-night reveler's craving, with hot gravy and melting cheese pouring down in a majestic cascade. It's a glorious hot mess in the best way possible (reminiscent of the disco scene itself) and is a great alternative to Taco Bell's nacho fries that they keep removing from the menu. Disco fries can offer comfort to any drunken soul seeking a 3 a.m. pick-me-up.
Disco with a side of fries: The history of disco fries
Many trace the origins of disco fries to the 24/7 Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey: An old-school diner that opened in 1948 and that rose to fame in the 1970s. However, its inspiration likely stems from the Canadian classic poutine, which was born near Quebec in 1957 when a truck driver randomly asked for cheese curds with his fries. Both dishes revolve around the same three core ingredients: fries, cheese, and gravy. Poutine traditionally features thick-cut fries, fresh cheese curds, and beef gravy, while the original disco fries at the Tick Tock Diner were served with mozzarella cheese (to avoid the fries becoming soggy) and turkey gravy. Over time, diners have put their own spin on the iconic dish, creating endless variations.
At its peak in the 1970s, disco fries were the sought-after late-night snack, closely tied to the vibrant club scene. As the ultimate post-party munchies, they quickly became a favorite, eventually also transitioning into a popular daytime snack and even a breakfast dish during the '80s and '90s. Niko Hatzigianakis, a long-time Tick Tock diner employee, suspects it was the same crowd of former party-goers and club kids from the '70s, no longer dancing all night but instead returning with their families to seek a nostalgic taste of their youth.