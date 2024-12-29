New Jersey Disco Fries Vs Poutine: What's The Difference?

If you're not in Canada or Culver's country (aka the Midwest), you may not be familiar with cheese curds. They're essentially small pieces of cheese so fresh it's said to squeak when you eat it, but I've never heard it since the squeak goes away in 24 hours. When I first moved to Wisconsin as an East Coast economic refugee, I heard all about how amazing cheese curds were supposed to be, and I must say I was distinctly underwhelmed. My favorite cheeses are the sharpest ones, and sharpness is a product of aging. Fresh cheese is the opposite of sharp, and unflavored curds tend to be bland and rubbery. Mozzarella, too, is among the blander and bouncier of cheeses, so that's another point in the "disco fries and poutine are not too dissimilar" column.

But what about battered and fried cheese curds? This Midwestern favorite admittedly does have more flavor than plain curds, if you like greasy dough. While you can make a cheater's poutine at Culvers by ordering fries, curds, and a side of gravy, it won't be anything like the real deal. In fact, disco fries are far closer to Canadian poutine than this Culver's secret menu knockoff. Both disco fries and real poutine are made with naked cheese which gets slightly melty in the hot gravy, but a batter coating can prevent any warmth from reaching the cheese. Battered curds also tend to be pretty large, and would make for an unwieldy mouthful when combined with fries.