You Need To Add A Spoonful Of This Dessert Staple For 10X Better Pot Roast

Savory, tender pot roast is a meat lover's dream. The rich beef topped with flavorful gravy, along with fragrant veggies and fluffy mashed potatoes, sends your taste buds to the culinary promised land. It's not a difficult dish to master, either. However, if you're not using a common baking staple — cocoa powder — to level it up, you're missing out on a way more flavorful experience.

When people hear "cocoa powder," they generally start daydreaming about desserts, like three-ingredient chocolate pudding or fudgy brownies. But its bold, earthy bitterness adds depth to savory dishes like chili and pot roast as well. Because it is packed with cocoa solids, it doesn't take much cocoa powder to impart deeper complexity to pot roast, which can be achieved in one of two ways.

One method is to use it as part of a seasoning rub before you sear the meat. For a 3-pound roast, add about a tablespoon of cocoa powder to a blend of spices such as garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper, and liberally coat the entire surface of the roast. Then sear it as you normally would for roughly three minutes per side.

Another technique is to add cocoa powder directly into the braising liquid that eventually becomes a flavorful gravy for the pot roast. Using this approach, just 2 ½ tablespoons of cocoa powder are enough to build that sophisticated profile you're looking for. Still, like any dish, it's all about balance, and there are plenty of pantry staples you probably have on hand that will harmonize wonderfully with cocoa powder.