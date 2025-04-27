The 3-Ingredient Chocolate Pudding That You Have To Try Frozen

Freezing a simple blend of cottage cheese, cocoa powder, and sweetener creates a high-protein frozen dessert that really tastes great. To be honest, you might not instantly think of cottage cheese for a chocolate pudding because of its frequent savory role, but when you blend it thoroughly, it transforms the lumpy curds into a smooth base that becomes excellent for freezing. Unsweetened cocoa powder brings that deep chocolatey punch, while your choice of sweetener — like maple syrup, honey, agave, or sugar — cuts the cocoa's bitterness and balances the slight tang from the cheese.

Taking that creamy three-ingredient pudding mixture and putting it in the freezer creates a cottage cheese ice cream treat. You just pour the pudding into a container, cover it, and freeze it until solid. This usually takes a few hours since cottage cheese is fairly water-heavy, but once it's done, it makes an icy dessert. Picking cottage cheese with more fat and adding enough sweetener helps make the frozen result creamier, fighting some of that iciness.

Once the cold cottage cheese pudding is a tad thawed out, you can scoop it like traditional ice cream or sorbet. After it softens a bit, the texture becomes quite creamy. You might still notice tiny ice crystals, but this is normal for these types of homemade desserts.