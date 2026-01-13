The Largest Flowing Chocolate Wall In America Is Housed In This San Francisco Shopping Plaza
Next to Fisherman's Wharf on the north side of San Francisco resides a bustling shopping center called Ghirardelli Square. The big selling point here that attracts tourists is Ghirardelli Chocolate. The company is split into three locations around the square. You can visit the Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience which features a completely overwhelming amount of chocolate bars, candies, and merchandise. Around the holidays, this store also sells great Christmas-themed chocolate stocking stuffers in the shapes of Santa and snowmen. You can also stop by the To Go shop which offers quick gifts and ice cream scoops.
Lastly, you can visit The Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop. This 1966 shop was where its hot fudge sundaes were first born and now acts as a historic site with plaques containing the history of Ghirardelli. Here, you can find San Francisco-themed decor, relics from the original Ghirardelli factory, and a one-of-a-kind feature — a wall of flowing chocolate.
No, we're not referring to a wall of chocolate bars rotating with new flavors. You'll have to go to the Chocolate Experience shop for that. Instead, the original shop features a wall beneath the escalator displaying the company name which is dripping with liquid chocolate. Measuring 16 by 9 feet, it's the largest of its kind in all of North America. Ghirardelli definitely knows chocolate (as evidenced by its ranking in which company makes the best dark chocolate bar) and this wall is just further proof of that fact. There's paid parking, but entrance to see this modern marvel is free assuming you can resist the urge to buy your body weight in chocolate on the way out.
What makes the Ghirardelli chocolate wall so special
According to a plaque positioned in front of the chocolate wall, this spectacular display is not just chocolate-colored; the wall is constantly flowing with "real chocolate formulated with extra cocoa butter for a smooth finish and sweet aroma." Visitors say it's a necessary stop for any chocolate lover vacationing in the area. It may look like something straight out of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," but it's actually a fairly new installation.
In 2023, the Ghirardelli Square shop reopened after renovations with a new layout and features. The wall was part of this change, along with a replica cable car turned into a seating area and a massive 19-foot "G" from the original neon sign above the factory. While a chocolate fountain at the Bellagio in Las Vegas is still the largest of its kind in the United States, the chocolate wall is a unique display that holds the title for largest flowing chocolate wall in America.
For those with little ones worried about a child dipping a finger (or even a whole arm) into this chocolaty wonder, worry not. The wall is placed well out of arm's reach behind a barrier so there's no touching. Given that shape can affect the flavor of chocolate, we can only guess what that big, flowing waterfall must taste like. You're probably better off grabbing a few mini square bars from the shop instead. You can also purchase a hot fudge sundae or a hot cocoa on cold and foggy days (which San Francisco has many of). All this makes the shop a must-visit eatery when visiting Northern California.