11 Dark Chocolate Bars, Ranked

Who doesn't love the deep and robust flavors of dark chocolate? Okay, okay — a lot of people. As a now staunch advocate of dark chocolate, I find myself puzzled by what's not to adore about this mesmerizing and healthy (yes, dark chocolate can be healthy) snack. Nevertheless, I can vaguely remember a time when I, too, scoffed at the notion of dark chocolate tasting like anything other than a bitter mess. I've changed a lot since then, and am now on a mission to discover the most delectable dark chocolate bars on store shelves. Will any suit my desire for rich, bold taste?

In this post, I'm sampling 11 dark chocolate brands with the hope of finding one that achieves truly delicious melt-in-your-mouth flavor without falling into the conundrum of being too bitter or overly sweet. As we dive into the post, please be aware that most dark chocolate brands sampled were in the 70% or higher dark chocolate range, though a few may feature lower percentages. You should also know that my palate is accustomed to eating dark chocolate on a regular basis, and because of that, what I might describe as "smooth" or "mellow" may not translate as such to the taste buds of milk chocolate traditionalists.

With that out of the way, join me as I seek to unveil which store-bought dark chocolate stole my heart. Starting with my least favorite, this post ranks the 11 best dark chocolate candies, bar none.