11 Dark Chocolate Bars, Ranked
Who doesn't love the deep and robust flavors of dark chocolate? Okay, okay — a lot of people. As a now staunch advocate of dark chocolate, I find myself puzzled by what's not to adore about this mesmerizing and healthy (yes, dark chocolate can be healthy) snack. Nevertheless, I can vaguely remember a time when I, too, scoffed at the notion of dark chocolate tasting like anything other than a bitter mess. I've changed a lot since then, and am now on a mission to discover the most delectable dark chocolate bars on store shelves. Will any suit my desire for rich, bold taste?
In this post, I'm sampling 11 dark chocolate brands with the hope of finding one that achieves truly delicious melt-in-your-mouth flavor without falling into the conundrum of being too bitter or overly sweet. As we dive into the post, please be aware that most dark chocolate brands sampled were in the 70% or higher dark chocolate range, though a few may feature lower percentages. You should also know that my palate is accustomed to eating dark chocolate on a regular basis, and because of that, what I might describe as "smooth" or "mellow" may not translate as such to the taste buds of milk chocolate traditionalists.
With that out of the way, join me as I seek to unveil which store-bought dark chocolate stole my heart. Starting with my least favorite, this post ranks the 11 best dark chocolate candies, bar none.
11. Simple Truth Organic Sea Salt 70% Cacao Fair Trade Dark Chocolate Bar
Simple Truth Organic Sea Salt 70% Cacao Fair Trade Dark Chocolate Bar is nowhere near as flavorful as I hoped it would be, especially when compared to other sea salt-containing options on the list. This inexpensive organic grab can be found at select Kroger-owned stores; I picked mine up for $2.69 at my local Pick 'n Save. Each bar contains 3.17 ounces of dark chocolate, along with 170 calories, 12 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of sugar per 30 gram serving of chocolate. As far as ingredients go, expect a very short list, with only organic cocoa mass organic cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, sea salt, and vanilla pods comprising the bar.
First and foremost, allow me to say that I tend to love dark chocolate infused with salty flavor. The contrast of both salt and sweet, combined with the depth and complexity of dark chocolate, is beyond scrumptious. Despite this fact, Simple Truth Organic Sea Salt 70% Cacao Fair Trade Dark Chocolate Bar doesn't quite do it for me. While it does have a decent amount of salty flavor, the chocolate itself leaves me underwhelmed. Rather than having that deep, rich, smooth, dark chocolate flavor, Simple Truth dark chocolate tastes oddly fruity and flat. There's no depth of flavor here, and while the sea salt adds a nice contrast, it isn't quite enough to mask the fact that the chocolate isn't of the best-tasting.
10. Great Value 50% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Bar
Great Value 50% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Bar tastes okay, but certainly didn't quench my insatiable desire for dark chocolate decadence. I found this Great Value Dark Chocolate at Walmart for $1.67 per 3.52 ounces in my area. The bar contains 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of added sugar per 33 gram serving. Its ingredient list is minimal and contains nothing suspicious, aside from the soy lecithin, which is commonly found in most dark chocolate offerings.
As mentioned, Great Value Dark chocolate bar only contains 50% dark chocolate, which is the least amount of cocoa solids required to qualify as dark chocolate. Nevertheless, I went into it with an open mind, thinking I'd find something distinct about its quality. I didn't. Instead, I was met with a sugary yet mediocre flavor that was neither satisfyingly rich nor even comparable to classic Hershey's flavor. It was just ... there.
This bar kind of reminded me of popular Easter chocolates – not horrible, but certainly not that deep flavor you expect to get from higher-quality dark chocolate brands. Oh, and in case you didn't catch it earlier, there's a whopping 16 grams of sugar per 33 grams of chocolate in this bar, and because that's nearly double the amount found in some of the other dark chocolate picks on this list, it's worth noting — especially if you're monitoring your sugar intake.
9. Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy
I wanted so badly to love Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy, but in reality, I found myself disappointed. I spotted Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy at my local Target priced at $3.89 per 2.1 ounces. Per every half-bar serving, expect 13 grams of fat, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar. Its ingredients list is quite minimal, with few components mentioned: organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, and organic fair-trade cocoa butter.
As previously stated, I wanted to like Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy, especially given the fact that I adore its cashew nut chocolate bar variety. Sadly, this plain version was less impressive, with a flavor I can only describe as overly sweet and chalky-tasting. Even the consistency of the bar was different from other brands; it was slightly gritty and nothing like the silky smooth melt-in-your-mouth texture you get with other varieties.
Is Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy the worst chocolate bar out there? Certainly not. But because it lacks the intensity, depth, richness, and smoothness of the others, I can't help but knock it down a few pegs.
8. Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate XL Candy Bar
Let me be the first to say that Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate XL Candy Bar isn't bad. It's actually pretty darn good. So, why the low rating? It's a matter of personal preference.
I found Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Candy Bar at my local Walmart for $2.69 per 4 ¼ ounces. For every 30 gram serving, expect 140 calories, 9 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of added sugar. It contains the usual suspects in terms of ingredients, though, unlike many of its competitors, this Hershey's bar features sugar as its first ingredient. I also found myself wondering what PGPR is in chocolate bars –- as an ingredient I didn't see in other non-Hershey-branded chocolate offerings, I was intrigued. Apparently, it's an emulsifier that helps bind chocolate and fat — who knew?
Anyway, Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate XL Candy Bar is a decent dark chocolate option, even if it isn't my go-to. Its flavor is very similar to the original Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar, but it is more intense, chocolatey, and rich. With that said, you shouldn't expect this to taste like some of the fancier dark chocolate options you'll see featured later on this list — the flavor doesn't have enough depth and isn't as complex as the others. Even so, I think this is a stellar option for folks new to the dark chocolate scene — it just isn't for me.
7. Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate Candy Bar
It pains me to rank Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate Candy Bar as less than par on this list of bests and worsts, but when compared against the others, I have concerns. It's priced at $3.99 for a 3-ounce bar at Pick 'n Save, and contains 170 calories, 11 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of sugar per 28 gram serving. Like many of the other chocolates on this list, soy lecithin is included as part of the ingredients, so keep that in mind if soy is something you wish to avoid.
I usually buy Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate Candy Bar on repeat — it's always available at my local mart, is reasonably priced (especially when on sale), and packs plenty of bold flavor. Once I sampled it alongside other brands, however, my opinion changed.
My first qualm is the lack of balance in flavor. Instead of smooth and creamy, I'd describe Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate Candy Bar as extremely potent — more so than I realized. With that said, its bold characteristics could prove a selling factor for those craving an in-your-face dark chocolate flavor. So while not a total winner in my book, I wouldn't categorize Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate Candy Bar as a poor-quality brand, either. I guess your perception of this one will depend on what you're looking for.
6. Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Candy Bar
Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Candy Bar is a bar similar in taste and quality to Lindt, even if it isn't quite as tasty. This is yet another dark chocolate brand I buy on repeat, only unlike the Endangered Species variety, I'm not disappointed with its taste, even when compared against more expensive brand-name competitors.
Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Candy Bar can be found at Kroger-owned stores, and is sold at the local Pick 'n Save in my area for $3.29 per 3 ½ ounces. Per every 30 grams of chocolate, expect to incur 160 calories, 13 grams of fat,13 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of sugar. The ingredient list is minimal and is comparable to other brands, although there's no soy or PGPR included.
One thing I love about Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Candy Bar is its creamy, mild, and non-offensive taste. While brands like Hershey's dark chocolate offer a similar flavor profile, this Private Selection version is able to offer something similar with about half the amount of added sugar. Though not as complex, this bar reminds me of the Lindt dark chocolate bar, and thus proves a good dupe. Still, I will say that it doesn't quite have the same creamy mouthfeel or rich flavor, but for its price point, Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Candy Bar is a worthy selection.
5. Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy
Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy is the dark horse of the group; it flew under my radar, but was surprisingly fantastic. It comes in a 5.1-ounce bag for $4.94 at Walmart at the time of publication and contains 130 calories, 10 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of sugar (14 grams of sugar alcohol) in every 32 gram serving. The chocolate contains no aspartame but instead is comprised of maltitol, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, PGPR, and artificial flavor in the form of vanillin.
Given that I detest artificial sweeteners, I approached Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy with caution. Apparently, some people think Hershey's chocolate tastes like vomit; I can assure you that isn't the case here. Surprisingly, my taste buds detected none of the usual strange flavors usually associated with artificially sweetened candy — in fact, it was quite the opposite. Instead, Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy is a smooth-tasting dark chocolate grab that's neither too intense nor too tame. There's still that classic Hershey's flavor, but more pronounced, with less sweetness and more emphasis on depth of flavor.
I favor Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy over the original Hershey's Special Dark, and that's saying a lot since I don't typically prefer sugar-free foods. Thus, if you're in the market for a zero-sugar-added dark chocolate option, I'd highly recommend giving Hershey's Special Dark Zero Sugar Chocolate Candy a shot.
4. Dove Promises Dark Chocolate Candy Bag
I grew up eating Dove chocolate, so I was eager to sample Dove Promises Dark Chocolate Candy. Every bag contains 7.61 ounces of chocolate for $6.49 at my local Pick 'n Save, and each miniature dark chocolate bar comes as a foil-wrapped square. Per every four morsels, expect to get 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of added sugar. Its allergens include milk and soy, though its ingredients are comparable to most other brands.
Dove Promises Dark Chocolate isn't bad per se — it's actually the smoothest, thickest, and creamiest dark chocolate option on the list in terms of texture. Having said that, Dove Promises Dark Chocolate didn't quite have the complexity or depth that some of the others did, which is why it received a lower ranking. I found that other varieties packed more flavor, while this dark chocolate option seemed okay, but was more run-of-the-mill. Thus, though enjoyable, Dove Promises Dark Chocolate earns itself a slightly lower position than some of the other contenders.
3. Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
Even if Lindt chocolate isn't expertly crafted like we used to believe it was, I've always been a fan, and the Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate candy bar is pretty stellar. I copped this candy bar at Pick 'n Save for $4.49 per 3 ½ ounces. In every 30 gram serving, expect it to contain 190 calories, 14 grams of fat, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of sugar. Like many others, this brand is comprised of only a handful of ingredients, but also contains soy lecithin.
As for its flavor, Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Candy Bar blew me away, as expected. It has a rich and intense flavor that's delightfully mellow at the same time. I'd describe it as milk chocolate made a few shades darker — still creamy and slightly milky in flavor, but with all the robust depth that a good dark chocolate candy bar should have. The mouthfeel was also very pleasing — its silky smooth texture is next level, making it one of the best dark chocolate bars out there. If you prefer a creamier option still, the brand's milk version also won top place in our ranking of milk chocolate bars.
2. Ghirardelli Intense Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate Bar
Just when I thought things couldn't get any tastier, in comes Ghirardelli Intense Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate Bar. The bar is $4.49 per 3 ½ ounces at my local Pick 'n Save. Every 25 gram serving of chocolate contains 11 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of added sugar. The ingredients list contains soy lecithin along with several other standard ingredients.
Ghirardelli Intense Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate Bar is one of my favorite dark chocolate bars of the bunch. It doesn't quite pack the creamy flavor of Lindt chocolate, but instead is very intense, yet in a gentle way, unlike the previously mentioned Endangered Species brand. The flavor is very complex, with delightfully subtle flavor nuances hidden in each bite. Overall, Ghirardelli Intense Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate Bar is an amazing grab and could easily rival even the upcoming top pick on this list, especially if you prefer plain chocolate flavor over salted.
1. Chocolove Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong 72% Dark Chocolate
Chocolove Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong 72% Dark Chocolate is the dark horse among a slew of dark chocolate competitors, and I've fallen head over heels for its irresistible attributes. I found it priced at $3.79 per 3 ounces at Pick 'n Save; it contains 150 calories, 13 grams of fat, 13 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of added sugar per 28 gram serving. The bar is comprised of cocoa liquor, vanilla, soy lecithin, and Hawaiian sea salt, all of which come together to deliver one heck of a dark chocolate bar.
Chocolove Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong 72% Dark Chocolate masterfully mingles silky chocolate with sea salt flavor. The taste of the chocolate itself is decadently intense, but never crosses into bitter territory. On top of its potent characteristics comes the satisfying crunch that the Hawaiian sea salt provides, proving itself to be one of the best renditions of dark chocolate that I've ever had the pleasure to savor.
This chocolate is worth its weight in gold. With that said, if you're on the fence about the salt, make sure not to purchase this grab –- it's very salt-forward, and thus, isn't for anyone looking to enjoy the flavor of plain dark chocolate on its own.
Methodology
The 11 dark chocolate candy bars featured in this article were selected in both plain and salted varieties. Most of the selections are in the 70% or higher range for cocoa solids; however, there are some that may contain lower percentages. Remember that taste tests like these are often subjective, and this ranking is especially so, as dark chocolate is usually an acquired taste. As always, pricing and availability are subject to change.