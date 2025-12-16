Here's An Aspect Of Chocolate You Would Never Think Affects The Flavor, But It Does

What makes chocolate taste so, well, chocolate-y? The cacao beans, the sugar, the fat, or some magical alchemy combining these elements? All these things play a part, as does size –- some of us here at The Takeout share a seemingly unpopular candy opinion that fun-sized bars actually do taste better than larger ones since too much of a good thing can be overkill. Nicole Patel, founder of Delaysia Chocolatier, suggests another factor may be contributing to how we perceive the flavor. Believe it or not, the shape of the chocolate has a lot to do with how we experience it.

"The shape plays a major role in how chocolate tastes and how the entire sensory experience unfolds. Shape determines how quickly the chocolate melts in your mouth, how the flavors are released, and even how your palate prepares for that first bite," Patel told The Takeout. She went on to say that chocolate is largely composed of cocoa butter (this holds particularly true for the cacao-less and divisive white chocolate), and since this substance melts at body temperature, changing the shape — and thence the melt rate — controls the way we experience the chocolate. "When the melt changes, the perception of flavor changes right along with it," she explained.