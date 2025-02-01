What Happened To Marathon Bars Anyway?

Over the years, many classic treats have fallen by the wayside. While few are more missed than Hershey's discontinued S'mores candy bar or these 14 discontinued Wonka candies, those longing for the simple candies of the '70s pine for Marathon bars. The Marathon bar was a chocolate-covered caramel candy bar that was first introduced to the market by the Mars Candy Company in 1973. The braided bar measured around 8 inches. Bright red packaging and ruler marks that showed the length of the sweet treat helped it stand out on store shelves.

The name "Marathon" came from the fact that the bars took a long time to eat; an 8-inch bar of chocolate and caramel isn't something you can chew through in a few minutes. In fact, the Mars Candy Company even marketed Marathon bars with the tagline: "The candy bar you can't eat quickly."

While the name may imply a long, rewarding life, Marathon bars were only sold for about eight years with the Mars Candy Company discontinuing the bar in 1981. Apparently, a long candy bar that was difficult to eat was not what the American market wanted. Although the discontinuation of the candy bar saddened many fans, some consolation could be found in the fact that, across the pond, a close cousin of the Marathon bar was (and is) performing well on the market.