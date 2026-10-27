4 Absolute Best Aldi's Aisle Of Shame Finds In 2026 (So Far)

When I shop at Aldi nearly every week, mostly for budget-priced basics, I always check out the new Aisle of Shame finds. 2026 was a mixed bag for food finds: The magical marzipan mousse cake I adore sadly failed to return to Aldi stores this year, while other items on shelves were underwhelming and a few were flat-out disasters, like the super-gross bubblegum-flavored popsicles that cursed the freezer case this past summer. Fortunately, there were also some fabulous finds that made the hunt worthwhile.

Over the past few months, I've found several new favorites, including a pair of delightful desserts and a couple of beguiling beverages. None of these were actually stored in the center aisle, since the former were frozen while the latter lived in the refrigerated cases. At this point, though, the Aisle of Shame is more a concept than a geographic location for non-shelf-stable food products.

Also, it needs to be noted that AOS finds are seasonal, so most of these products have already disappeared from the stores. Such is the cyclical nature of Aldi finds, but all of these items are worth keeping an eye out for should they find their way back into next year's rotation.