4 Absolute Best Aldi's Aisle Of Shame Finds In 2026 (So Far)
When I shop at Aldi nearly every week, mostly for budget-priced basics, I always check out the new Aisle of Shame finds. 2026 was a mixed bag for food finds: The magical marzipan mousse cake I adore sadly failed to return to Aldi stores this year, while other items on shelves were underwhelming and a few were flat-out disasters, like the super-gross bubblegum-flavored popsicles that cursed the freezer case this past summer. Fortunately, there were also some fabulous finds that made the hunt worthwhile.
Over the past few months, I've found several new favorites, including a pair of delightful desserts and a couple of beguiling beverages. None of these were actually stored in the center aisle, since the former were frozen while the latter lived in the refrigerated cases. At this point, though, the Aisle of Shame is more a concept than a geographic location for non-shelf-stable food products.
Also, it needs to be noted that AOS finds are seasonal, so most of these products have already disappeared from the stores. Such is the cyclical nature of Aldi finds, but all of these items are worth keeping an eye out for should they find their way back into next year's rotation.
Coffee creamer with a trendy flavor
For the past few years, Dubai chocolate-flavored everything has become almost ubiquitous. At first, I was thrilled since pistachio and chocolate have long been one of my favorite flavor pairings. Most of the products I've tried, however, have been disappointing on some level, with a disproportionate number being cloyingly sweet. I'm also not a big flavored coffee creamer user, so I'll admit I had pretty low expectations when Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate-Flavored Creamer appeared among Aldi's July finds. Nevertheless, when I saw it on sale at my local store, I felt obliged to give it a go. I'm glad I did, since I was more than pleasantly surprised.
My first impression was of the texture. Many flavored creamers seem almost slimy, while this product felt more like the half-and-half I usually use in my coffee. It also didn't have that slight bitterness or artificial taste that I've detected in other creamers. A look at the ingredients label explains both of these things: Simply Nature only uses milk, cream, sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract, and natural flavor — all organic. If there's one slight drawback to this product in my opinion, it's that it could stand a touch more pistachio. (That "natural flavor" isn't doing quite enough heavy lifting here.) Nonetheless, this is hands-down the best chocolate-flavored coffee creamer — or any flavored coffee creamer — I've ever tried.
This dessert puts the tart in tartlets
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets were an Aldi August find that I also approached with mixed expectations. Lemons are my favorite fruit, but I don't always care for lemon desserts since too much sugar can drown out the sour flavor I love. Again, however, I found that Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets absolutely exceeded my expectations in just about every way.
When I tried these tartlets, I was surprised and delighted to find that the lemon filling is actually quite tart. Yes, there's some sweetness, but the sugar doesn't overwhelm the lemon. The crust, too, was really enjoyable. It was thick and also slightly sweet without crossing into cookie territory. Unlike many commercial pie crusts that are unfortunately too soggy, this was not at all. As for the meringue, this tasted more like marshmallow fluff, but not in a bad way. In my opinion, meringue is basically the cold foam of dessert toppings: decorative but bland. I found, however, that I liked the tartlets even more when I ate the meringue first, then enjoyed the lemon-filled crust. For anyone who prefers a sweeter dessert, enjoying everything at once may well be preferable. Either way, though, these tartlets make a pretty great summer dessert.
An homage to our northern neighbor
In September, Aldi went all-in on pumpkin products, but it did offer another new item that caught my eye: Sundae Shoppe Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches. When I saw these, I thought they'd make the perfect dessert for Canadian Thanksgiving (which was on October 12 this year). Not that I'm Canadian, but I always like an excuse to celebrate. As it turns out, these ice cream treats were themselves worth celebrating.
The best part about them — aside from the cute maple leaf shapes — was the soft, delicious cookies. The small size was also a plus for me, since I've never been able to eat just half of anything and often struggle with portion control. As for the maple-flavored ice cream, it reminded me less of maple syrup (which I'm not the biggest fan of) and more of those old-fashioned maple candies that make me nostalgic for my upstate New York childhood. I'd categorize the maple notes as more subtle than aggressive, but this too was a positive. It allowed the cookies and ice cream to work together rather than fight against each other for flavor dominance.
A spicy take on a summer favorite
Lemonade is a standard summertime thirst quencher, but this past July, Aldi found a way to make it seem like a brand-new beverage. Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade brought peppers to the party to add some serious kick! Once more, I was somewhat apprehensive about trying this item, but not because of the heat. I often find certain Aldi products to be too sweet, even if they're intended as incendiary. (Burman's Jalapeño Ketchup, a product I bought on clearance a few years back, was so sickeningly sugary I regretted the $0.35 I spent on it.)
Fortunately, such was not the case with this lemonade. The drink could have been a touch tarter for my taste, but then, I do fall on the extreme end of the sour-flavor-preference spectrum. Even so, I enjoyed it quite a bit on its own, and even more when mixed with lager for a spicy shandy.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade is still available at all of my local Aldis (I'm lucky to have three within a 10-minute drive). It's priced at $2.29 for a 64-ounce jug but is listed on the website as a seasonal end cap item. This indicates it could be a lingering remnant of the "summer items funeral" that started in August. This likely means that once it's gone, it won't be restocked, at least not before 2027 lemonade weather arrives.