What's New At Aldi In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

By August summer flavors are kind of played out, but the beginning of the month is a bit too early to roll out the pumpkin spice (unless you're Sam's Club, which is bringing out its fall desserts a full two months ahead of the season). Some of Aldi's July weekly finds may still be in-store, but the grocery chain is looking ahead to August with a wide range of new and returning products that don't seem to fit any particular theme other than "cool stuff you might want to check out." Even though Aldi does sell some pretty underwhelming items at times, for the most part the weekly finds usually have something worth getting excited about and August's offerings look to be no different.

Aldi will also have a few fall flavors in-store before the month is out, but at least they're dropping past the halfway point. There will also be some new frozen foods, including Asian-inspired appetizers and budget-priced ice pops which won't melt on the way home. Other products include snacks, desserts, and a bevy of beverages to keep you hydrated through the hot, muggy days that still lie ahead. One thing to keep in mind as you browse is that none of these items are guaranteed to be in stock for any length of time. If you see something you like, shop early and often (and maybe even call ahead to double-check so you don't get disappointed).