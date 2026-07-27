What's New At Aldi In August 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
By August summer flavors are kind of played out, but the beginning of the month is a bit too early to roll out the pumpkin spice (unless you're Sam's Club, which is bringing out its fall desserts a full two months ahead of the season). Some of Aldi's July weekly finds may still be in-store, but the grocery chain is looking ahead to August with a wide range of new and returning products that don't seem to fit any particular theme other than "cool stuff you might want to check out." Even though Aldi does sell some pretty underwhelming items at times, for the most part the weekly finds usually have something worth getting excited about and August's offerings look to be no different.
Aldi will also have a few fall flavors in-store before the month is out, but at least they're dropping past the halfway point. There will also be some new frozen foods, including Asian-inspired appetizers and budget-priced ice pops which won't melt on the way home. Other products include snacks, desserts, and a bevy of beverages to keep you hydrated through the hot, muggy days that still lie ahead. One thing to keep in mind as you browse is that none of these items are guaranteed to be in stock for any length of time. If you see something you like, shop early and often (and maybe even call ahead to double-check so you don't get disappointed).
Aldi Beef Birria Bites
Aldi Beef Birria Bites, with their crispy crust surrounding a spicy meat filling, are kind of like a grown-up version of pizza rolls. This frozen snack comes in 10-ounce bags and a single serving (or two) can be heated up easily in the air fryer.
Aldi Beef Birria Bites will be available at Aldi on August 5 for $5.99.
Meat-Free Mama Cozzi's Pizzas
Veggie pizzas often seem like an afterthought, but not so with Mama Cozzi's new offerings. Instead of a few sad slices of mushrooms and green pepper, the Roasted Vegetable pizza is covered in a generous vegetable medley along with goat cheese and a balsamic drizzle while the Buffalo Cauliflower is sauced with Buffalo ranch dressing and topped with cauliflower and red onions.
Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable and Buffalo Cauliflower Pizzas will be available at Aldi on August 5 for $5.99.
Appetitos Frozen Wontons
Appetitos is bringing out two new types of frozen wontons at the start of August, just in time for a backyard luau celebrating what's left of the summer. The Cream Cheese Wontons have a savory cream cheese filling while the Crab Rangoon Wontons are made with a cream cheese crab filling.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon and Cream Cheese Wontons will be available at Aldi on August 5 for $2.99.
Sundae Shoppe Freeze Pops
August can still be super hot, which can make buying popsicles a perilous endeavor. If your drive is short and your car A/C kicks on quickly you might manage it, but a far safer bet is Sundae Shoppe Freeze Pops. Even if these do melt, they can be refrozen into the exact same shape thanks to the cardboard tubes. Aldi is offering this treat in two different flavors suitable for patriotic Labor Day celebrations: blue raspberry and red cherry.
Sundae Shoppe Red Cherry and Blue Raspberry Freeze Pops will be available at Aldi on August 5 for $2.99.
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets
Lemon is one of the most summery flavors, so it's nice to see Aldi still has one more lemon dessert to offer during the last full month of the season. Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets have a pastry crust filled with lemon curd and a toasted meringue topping. They can be found in the frozen food aisle and come in packages of two, with each tartlet weighing in a little over 3 ounces.
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets will be available at Aldi on August 12 for $5.49.
Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn
Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn is quite likely the most self-referential snack Aldi has to offer. It's popcorn that's meant to have the flavor of ... corn? Well, we'd certainly hope so. (Don't be fooled by the name — "sweet corn" isn't sweetened corn but is instead the name applied to any corn meant to feed people instead of animals.) That being said, there's nothing wrong with classic-style popcorn that isn't pretending to be pickles or peppers or anything besides its own sweet and corny self.
Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn will be available at Aldi on August 12 for $2.99.
Aldi Shrimp Wonton Soup
In addition to celebrating German Week several times per year, Aldi apparently now has a wonton month and in 2026 that month is August. A week after those frozen wontons drop, the frozen foods aisle will introduce the new Aldi Shrimp Wonton Soup. The soup includes shrimp-stuffed wontons but also has bok choy and noodles inside. It could make for a hearty meal starter or even be a main course, although in the latter instance we'd suggest pairing it with the Appetitos wontons.
Aldi Shrimp Wonton Soup will be available at Aldi on August 12 for $2.99.
Fall-flavored Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites
Once August passes its meridian, Aldi will start bringing out all the fall flavors. The first of these comes in the form of Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites, which will be available in both pumpkin and apple cider flavors. Both varieties are topped with cinnamon streusel for a hit of seasonal spice.
Pumpkin and Apple Cider Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites will be available at Aldi on August 19 for $4.49.
Coffee shop-inspired Moser Roth Truffles
Aldi's premium candy brand Moser Roth is releasing two new truffle assortments in what it calls its Café Latte Collection. One is labeled Café Classic Truffles, with flavors said to be café-inspired (as per the name), while the other is called Fall Favorite Truffles. Both packages pay homage to autumn with silhouettes of leaves and pumpkins.
Café Classic and Fall Favorite Moser Roth Truffles will be available at Aldi on August 19 for $4.99.
Frosty new flavors of PurAqua Sparkling Frost
Even the Sparkling Frost drinks are getting in on the mid-August rush into autumn, as witnessed by these three new flavors. Crisp Apple is definitely fall-like since apples rank right up there with pumpkins as harbingers of the season. Meanwhile, Cranberry is giving Thanksgiving, of course, whereas Sugar Plum is already looking ahead to the winter holidays so it's sure to appeal to anyone who's heartily sick of summer.
Cranberry, Crisp Apple, and Sugar Plum PurAqua Sparkling Frost will be available at Aldi on August 19 for $0.59.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Fall is undoubtedly the season of pumpkin spice everything. There's no fighting it so you might as well hop on the bandwagon with Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles, which will soon be available in the Aldi freezer section. Throw a pair in the toaster to make a quick yet seasonally-appropriate breakfast before you dash off to the pumpkin patch or a similar autumnal activity.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles will be available at Aldi on August 19 for $2.19.
PurAqua Probiotic Drink Mix Sticks
Hydration is important in any season, but plain water can be pretty blah. You can make it taste better and boost the health benefits with a package of vitamin-enhanced PurAqua Probiotic Drink Mix Sticks. The product will be available in a choice of blackberry or dragonfruit melon flavors, both of which are not only vegan but also gluten- and lactose-free.
PurAqua Probiotic Drink Mix Sticks will be available at Aldi on August 26 for $3.99.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips
Buffalo is one of the all-time great snack flavors as it combines spicy with tangy. Hot shopper tip: Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips are pretty great eaten straight out of the bag, but they're even better when dipped in blue cheese dressing.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips will be available at Aldi on August 26 for $1.99.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato in new fall flavors
By the end of August, the great pumpkin juggernaut is well underway and Aldi will be acknowledging this by releasing Pumpkin Praline Pie Sundae Shoppe Gelato. Of course, the fall flavor train doesn't stop there as the new gelato lineup will also include Apple Pie and Cinnamon Coffee Cake.
Apple Pie, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, and Pumpkin Praline Pie Sundae Shoppe Gelato will be available at Aldi on August 26 for $3.79.