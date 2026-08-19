Aldi's 'Summer Items Funeral' Is Here With Deep Discounts You'll Want To Grab Fast

One thing to be aware of before you shop is that not every item the Instagrammer enthuses over has actually been marked down yet. Much of the video discusses what they think, or hope, might go on sale (if it doesn't sell out first). Checking the Aldi website could offer information on specific products, but it isn't definitive. For example, the Crystal Clear Frozen Ice Cubes, a July Aldi find to grab fast that was once priced at an unbelievable $4.99, are no longer listed as being available, but my Aldi is now selling them for $0.49.

Also, don't go overboard on anything you're not familiar with. The flavored chips mentioned in the video were among the most underwhelming items on Aldi shelves in 2026, and I wouldn't buy the Hot Chili Lime ones again, no matter the price. In fact, I learned a hard lesson about Aldi clearance sales last year when I bought a half-dozen bottles of Burman's jalapeño and habanero ketchup for $0.35 — something I hadn't previously purchased, but was sure I'd enjoy. I didn't, since both were sickeningly sweet. Other items you should probably avoid, even if they're drastically reduced, include the dreaded Sundae Shoppe Bubble Gum And Cotton Candy Popsicles. I tried them. I loathed them. Be forewarned.

Go ahead and stock up on products you already know and love, but if anything is new to you, start with just one. Of course, Murphy's law dictates that if you like it, it'll be sold out the next day. Still, having loved and lost a product is better than being stuck with a fridge full of regret.