Aldi's 'Summer Items Funeral' Is Here With Deep Discounts You'll Want To Grab Fast
The calendar doesn't flip over to fall until late September, but as far as grocery stores are concerned, summer is now ancient history. Not only has Aldi already started dropping fall finds, but it may now also be having an end-of-summer sale to clear out all of the products that have been declared passé, even as swimming pools remain open and backyard barbecues are still fired up. Still, saving money is never out of season, so if you want to snag a bargain or two, this might be a good time to go check out what's in store.
According to one Instagram video, some of the discounted items at Aldi include Clancy's Spicy Margarita Chips and Clancy's Pineapple Habanero Chips. (The video narrator didn't care for the latter, but I really enjoyed them.) In my area, these are showing as marked down from $2.19 to $1.75, but the video shows them priced at $1.59, so obviously, prices differ from one location to another. Clancy's Spicy Dill Pickle and Loaded Bacon and Cheddar potato chips are both seeing similar discounts, while party-sized bags of Clancy's Hot Chili Lime potato chips are marked down from $2.75 to $2.05. Benton's soft-baked cookies are also on sale, with 10-ounce packages of the Key Lime & White Chocolate Chip, Raspberry & White Chocolate Chip, and S'mores Cookies all reduced from $3.29 to $2.45.
Be careful what you buy, though
One thing to be aware of before you shop is that not every item the Instagrammer enthuses over has actually been marked down yet. Much of the video discusses what they think, or hope, might go on sale (if it doesn't sell out first). Checking the Aldi website could offer information on specific products, but it isn't definitive. For example, the Crystal Clear Frozen Ice Cubes, a July Aldi find to grab fast that was once priced at an unbelievable $4.99, are no longer listed as being available, but my Aldi is now selling them for $0.49.
Also, don't go overboard on anything you're not familiar with. The flavored chips mentioned in the video were among the most underwhelming items on Aldi shelves in 2026, and I wouldn't buy the Hot Chili Lime ones again, no matter the price. In fact, I learned a hard lesson about Aldi clearance sales last year when I bought a half-dozen bottles of Burman's jalapeño and habanero ketchup for $0.35 — something I hadn't previously purchased, but was sure I'd enjoy. I didn't, since both were sickeningly sweet. Other items you should probably avoid, even if they're drastically reduced, include the dreaded Sundae Shoppe Bubble Gum And Cotton Candy Popsicles. I tried them. I loathed them. Be forewarned.
Go ahead and stock up on products you already know and love, but if anything is new to you, start with just one. Of course, Murphy's law dictates that if you like it, it'll be sold out the next day. Still, having loved and lost a product is better than being stuck with a fridge full of regret.