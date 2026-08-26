What's New At Aldi In September 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Last month, Aldi's August finds weren't really tied to any one season, although a few early-dropping fall finds upset customers unexcited by the advent of pumpkin spice season. These fall-phobes won't be too happy with what Aldi has in store for September, either, but autumn admirers are likely to be quite pleased with the selection. Yes, there will be a plethora of pumpkin products, while other fall flavors will include all the usual suspects, such as apple, cinnamon, and maple.

In the middle of the month, it will once again be time for German Week, which not-so-coincidentally takes place at the start of Oktoberfest. This means a wider variety of Deutsche Küche products than the three canned soups that are part of Aldi's permanent roster (all of which rank at or near the top of our list of favorite Aldi soups.) Once the lederhosen and Tyrolean hats have been packed away, it's time for spooky season to begin. Aldi gets in on the fun by winding up the month with a few can't-miss Halloween treats.