What's New At Aldi In September 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Last month, Aldi's August finds weren't really tied to any one season, although a few early-dropping fall finds upset customers unexcited by the advent of pumpkin spice season. These fall-phobes won't be too happy with what Aldi has in store for September, either, but autumn admirers are likely to be quite pleased with the selection. Yes, there will be a plethora of pumpkin products, while other fall flavors will include all the usual suspects, such as apple, cinnamon, and maple.
In the middle of the month, it will once again be time for German Week, which not-so-coincidentally takes place at the start of Oktoberfest. This means a wider variety of Deutsche Küche products than the three canned soups that are part of Aldi's permanent roster (all of which rank at or near the top of our list of favorite Aldi soups.) Once the lederhosen and Tyrolean hats have been packed away, it's time for spooky season to begin. Aldi gets in on the fun by winding up the month with a few can't-miss Halloween treats.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
To start off the month of September, we have Bake Shop Pumpkin Cookie Sandwiches. These could hardly be any more autumnal, what with their orange-colored, pumpkin spice-flavored exteriors. What elevates them above a standard sandwich cookie, however, is a tangy cream cheese filling with a touch of cinnamon.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Cookie Sandwiches will be available at Aldi on September 2 for $4.99.
Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread & Muffin Mix
If you want to get into the seasonal spirit with some baking but you're short on time, a box of Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread & Muffin Mix will do the trick. It's not only pumpkin spice-flavored, but also includes real pumpkin in the mix.
Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread & Muffin Mix will be available at Aldi on September 2 for $2.49.
Berryhill Salted Caramel Apple or Pumpkin Maple Spreads
Aldi does apple butter one better with its Berryhill Salted Caramel Apple Spread, which will be tasty on toast and as a warm ice cream topping. Berryhill Pumpkin Maple Spread makes an equally sweet autumnal option.
Berryhill Salted Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Maple Spreads will be available at Aldi on September 2 for $2.99.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Macaroni & Cheese
Specially Selected is a premium Aldi brand, so its Fall Harvest Macaroni and Cheese is quite a bit more elevated than your standard boxed mac and cheese. It's made with large, ridged, elbow-shaped noodles for maximum sauce retention, and the sauce in question combines butternut squash and pumpkin with cheddar.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Macaroni and Cheese will be available at Aldi on September 2 for $2.99.
Specially Selected Pumpkin & Feta or Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbreads
Yet another Specially Selected fall find is a pair of flatbreads. One is topped with beets, goat cheese, and marinated tomatoes with an arugula garnish, while the other combines the flavors of pumpkin, caramelized onions, and feta cheese.
Specially Selected Pumpkin & Feta and Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbreads will be available at Aldi on September 2 for $3.99.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Meatballs
Meatballs for breakfast? An unconventional but intriguing idea. Aldi, however, has made it even more enticing by offering breakfast-flavored meatballs. The sausage, egg, and cheese ones would go great with eggs, while the French toast variety would be perfect with sweeter options like pancakes, waffles, or, yes, French toast.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast and Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Meatballs will be available at Aldi on September 9 for $6.49.
Corned Beef Reuben Bites
September 17 falls exactly six months from St. Patrick's Day, and Aldi's Corned Beef Reuben Bites would make the perfect frozen app for your HalfPatrick's celebration. These crumb-crusted bites are filled with a combination of meat, sauerkraut, and provolone, and the package even comes with a dip. Just add green beer and you'll be all set to go (bragh).
Corned Beef Reuben Bites will be available at Aldi on September 9 for $7.99.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
Aldi's all about taking a slightly sweet bread like brioche and turning it into a full-on dessert. Current bakery items include both a vanilla cream brioche loaf and one with chocolate chips, and in September, they'll be releasing an apple cinnamon one. Unlike the aforementioned items, though, the newest brioche isn't loaf-shaped, but instead comes in the form of a ring that can be pulled apart into six spiral-shaped buns.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring will be available at Aldi on September 9 for $5.49.
Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni
Tortelloni are a type of stuffed pasta with roots in northern Italy, but the latest variety of Priano tortelloni has a distinctly North American flavor. The filling starts with ricotta, as is traditional, but adds bacon and maple flavoring. To get the full effect, you could serve this pasta with a simple butter sauce, but it might also be tempting to "fall" overboard and pair it with a pumpkin pasta sauce.
Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni will be available at Aldi on September 16 for $4.29.
Deutsche Kuche Savory Strudels
Could it be German Week at Aldi without Deutsche Küche savory strudels? Perish the thought. This year, Aldi has three varieties from which to choose: Mushroom & Cheese, Roasted Pepper & Cheddar, and Spinach & Ricotta. (Of course, you could always refuse to choose and buy all three.)
Deutsche Küche savory strudels will be available at Aldi on September 16 for $4.49.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs look like cheese doodles, but they're actually a popular German snack known in their homeland as erdnussflips. Your brain may take a little retraining to register the taste of peanuts when it's expecting cheesy corn puffs, but if you're a real peanut butter fan, it should happily make the switch.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs will be available at Aldi on September 23 for $2.49.
Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken Breaded Sweet Heat Chicken Fillets
Aldi's fan favorite Red Bag Chicken will get a little sweeter in September when Aldi releases its new Sweet Heat Chicken Fillets. These breaded chicken patties are fully cooked and can be warmed up straight from the freezer for sandwiches, salads, rice bowls, or however else you care to eat them.
Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken Breaded Sweet Heat Chicken Fillets will be available at Aldi on September 23 for $8.99.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses
One of the most fun ways Aldi has of celebrating the holidays is to release thematically appropriate cheeses. On the last day of September, the grocery chain ushers in a month-long spooky celebration by releasing four Emporium Selection Halloween cheeses: Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Death by Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, and Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale (the last one's shaped like a jack o' lantern).
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses will be available at Aldi on September 30 for $4.29.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
Super-prepared people stocking up in advance for Halloween parties will want to hit up Aldi at the end of September for a few bags of Clancy's new ghost and bat-shaped sea salt snack chips. Both shapes are white in color, so they'll make a dramatic pairing with ghastly green guacamole, midnight black bean dip, or scarily sanguine salsa.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snacks will be available at Aldi on September 30 for $2.39.