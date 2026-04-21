Ranking 9 Aldi Soups From Worst To Best

What comes to mind when you hear canned cream of mushroom soup? If you're picturing a delicious, complex, unique liquid full of richness and subtle flavor, then we've had very different experiences of this tin of soupy concentrate. At least in my own experience, there are so many ways to jazz up canned cream of mushroom soup and use it as an element in a larger recipe that eating the soup itself almost never came up. And this can reminded me why I don't indulge in canned cream of mushroom as a standalone experience.

While mushrooms are high on the ingredients list, cream falls surprisingly low, behind more dubious ingredients like modified wheat starch, malodextrin, yeast extract, and soybean oil, to name a few. I made the soup according to the directions, mixing it with equal parts hot water. I scooped the soup concentrate out and it was decidedly gelatinous, retaining the shape of the can as it plopped unceremoniously into the bowl of hot water. It took a good bit of mixing before it started to dissolve, and little chunks of gooey soup concentrate persisted beyond the stirring, mashing power of my spoon.

True to its promise, the soup was creamy and mushroomy, but there were clearly some shortcuts taken to achieve such an outcome, and they gave the overall experience a flavor of mass production, which doesn't taste good. The mushroom flavor was present but muted, and the creaminess left a chemical slick on the tongue.