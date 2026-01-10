Transform Canned Chicken Noodle Soup With This Tasty Breakfast Staple

Canned chicken noodle soup is an inexpensive and simple indulgence — perfect for those who are sick or who simply want an easy, warm, nostalgic meal. While chicken noodle soup is the perfect comfort food, that doesn't mean it can't benefit from a little upgrade. If you're looking to spice up your favorite store-bought chicken soup, there's an easy and low-cost way to do it. All you need is a raw egg and a source of heat to make it happen.

While there are high- and low-quality canned chicken noodle soups on the market, just about all of them can be improved with a little egg. To perform this easy hack, bring the soup's contents to a boil on the stove, as per its instructions. While it's heating, gently beat an egg in a bowl. Remove the soup from the heat and slowly stir the egg into the soup. The residual heat in the soup will cook the egg, leaving savory ribbons throughout the broth.

Alternatively, you can crack a whole egg right on top of the soup and let it poach without mixing. Before sipping your soup, you can break the egg open and stir the soft yolk into the broth to make it richer. If you want to get really fancy, you can also slowly add hot broth to the egg while whisking vigorously to temper it. The end result will be a creamy, thickened broth, without the need for milk or flour. All three of these methods work well, depending on how much time you're willing to spend on dressing up this simple canned staple.