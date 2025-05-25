The Case For Eating Canned Soup For Breakfast

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't always have to mean cereal, toast, or eggs. If you're looking to break out of the usual morning routine, consider this underrated option: canned soup. While it might sound unconventional to Western palates, soup is a traditional breakfast staple in many parts of the world. Warm, savory, and surprisingly versatile, canned soup is an intriguing breakfast option when you don't want the sugar bomb of a muffin or donut.

You might be surprised at how well certain soup flavors work as breakfast fare. Lighter, brothy soups like chicken noodle, vegetable, and miso are easy on the stomach and hydrating. Adding a swirl of sesame oil to ramen or a drizzle of truffle oil to mushroom soup gives it a restaurant upgrade. You can even top soups with breakfast-friendly garnishes like a poached egg, Greek yogurt, or leftover rice to bulk them up.

Compared to sugary cereals or Starbucks' baked goods, canned soup delivers more vegetables, less sugar, and a wider range of nutrients. Many soups offer a solid combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats that fill you up and balance your blood sugar — crucial for avoiding mid-morning crashes. If you're thinking canned soup is too sad for a morning meal, you can always add ingredients to jazz up bland soups. Think lemon zest, fresh herbs, grated cheese, or leftover protein from last night's meal.