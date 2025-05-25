The Case For Eating Canned Soup For Breakfast
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't always have to mean cereal, toast, or eggs. If you're looking to break out of the usual morning routine, consider this underrated option: canned soup. While it might sound unconventional to Western palates, soup is a traditional breakfast staple in many parts of the world. Warm, savory, and surprisingly versatile, canned soup is an intriguing breakfast option when you don't want the sugar bomb of a muffin or donut.
You might be surprised at how well certain soup flavors work as breakfast fare. Lighter, brothy soups like chicken noodle, vegetable, and miso are easy on the stomach and hydrating. Adding a swirl of sesame oil to ramen or a drizzle of truffle oil to mushroom soup gives it a restaurant upgrade. You can even top soups with breakfast-friendly garnishes like a poached egg, Greek yogurt, or leftover rice to bulk them up.
Compared to sugary cereals or Starbucks' baked goods, canned soup delivers more vegetables, less sugar, and a wider range of nutrients. Many soups offer a solid combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats that fill you up and balance your blood sugar — crucial for avoiding mid-morning crashes. If you're thinking canned soup is too sad for a morning meal, you can always add ingredients to jazz up bland soups. Think lemon zest, fresh herbs, grated cheese, or leftover protein from last night's meal.
Soups around the world
Soup for breakfast is nothing new. In fact, in many countries around the world, it's the norm. While traveling in Vietnam, I ate pho every day for breakfast as it's a traditional morning meal — and also Bourdain's favorite hangover food. In Japan, traditional breakfasts often include miso soup alongside rice and pickled vegetables. Colombians start their day with changua, a milk-based soup with eggs and scallions. In Turkey, ezogelin is a comforting breakfast soup made with red lentils, bulgur wheat, paprika, and mint.
Another obvious advantage with canned soup is how easy it is to prepare. No matter how late you are to a Zoom meeting, popping open a can and heating it in the microwave takes less than five minutes. On chilly mornings, a hot bowl of soup can feel way more soothing than cold yogurt or toast. Plus, keeping a few cans of soup on hand reduces the temptation to reach for less-healthy breakfasts in a pinch. (Looking at you, McDonald's hotcakes.)
There's all kinds of ways to upgrade your canned soup game while also adding nutrients, like stirring frozen vegetables or leftover leafy greens straight into the hot soup. If you're curious about mixing up your breakfast routine, start small. Try a cup of soup instead of coffee one morning or pair a broth-based variety with your usual toast or egg. You might find that canned soup not only satisfies hunger, but brings a cozy kind of comfort to your mornings.