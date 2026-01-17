11 Ways To Easily Upgrade A Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pie

Yes, chicken pot pie is relatively easy to make at home. Don't want to make every single item in your pot pie from scratch? There are plenty of shortcuts you can take — like using a grocery store rotisserie chicken rather than cooking it from raw, or using puff pastry for your crust — that will still result in a pretty delicious dinner. However, sometimes those shortcuts still aren't enough. Sometimes, you don't have the energy, fortitude, or time to sauté some vegetables, tear apart a rotisserie chicken, or roll out a pre-made crust, and that's where the store-bought chicken pot pie comes in.

Consumers will argue all day about which store-bought chicken pot pie is the best. From Marie Callender's to Banquet to Boston Market, you have options in the grocery store freezer aisle. Beyond the convenience, frozen pot pies also, for many, offer up a certain nostalgia. Many can remember eating these pot pies as a child, or maybe as a broke college student who needed something homey that they could cook in a dorm room microwave.

That said, for all the good that store-bought chicken pot pie offers ... could this grocery item be a little better? Maybe a tad improved? With minimal effort? (Because, again, a large amount of effort is what we're trying to avoid here.) Here are some simple ways to easily upgrade a store-bought chicken pot pie.